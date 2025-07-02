ESPN's Emily Keogh breaks down why Chelsea are so dominant in the Women's Super League.. (1:49)

Why are Chelsea so dominant in the WSL? (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have signed Australia international defender Ellie Carpenter from French giants OL Lyonnes, the Women's Super League (WSL) side have announced.

The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year contract and has been reunited with head coach Sonia Bompastor, who left Lyonnes for west London last year.

Carpenter's move comes a day after Canada national team defender Ashley Lawrence moved in the opposite direction.

"I'm really excited about this new challenge; it's a new adventure. It feels like the right move for me, and I can't wait to get started and give my all for this club," Carpenter said in a statement. "I'm very proud to join such a big club, one of the biggest in women's football.

Ellie Carpenter has swapped the the Auvergne-Rhone-Alps region of France for west London. Chelsea FC

"Chelsea have enjoyed so much success in England, and I'm delighted to now be a part of it."

Carpenter made her Australia debut aged 15 before becoming the youngest woman to play football at the Olympics at the Games in Rio de Janeiro after turning 16.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

She won league titles in four of her five years in France and also lifted the Champions League trophy twice.

"Ellie is a player who we have tracked for many years. She has a lot of experience for someone of her age and has won numerous titles in her career, including the Champions League," Chelsea's head of women's football, Paul Green, said.

"She is an athletic full back who loves to get forward. We are excited to see how she continues to develop and what she will add to an already talented squad of players."