Open Extended Reactions

Jarrad Branthwaite has committed his future to Everton Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new five-year deal keeping him in Merseyside until 2030, the club announced on Wednesday.

The England defender has committed his future to Everton amid reports linking him with a move to Chelsea as well as Real Madrid. He was subject to two bids from Manchester United last summer, which Everton rejected.

"I'm over the moon," Branthwaite said in a statement. "The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.

"I know the club. I feel loved by the players -- we've got a good group here -- and the fans. Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we're all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season."

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United in 2020, making 75 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and putting himself in England contention, earning one senior cap in 2024.