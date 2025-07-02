Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss how Arne Slot will use new signing Milos Kerkez next season. (0:42)

Liverpool have named former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as first-team assistant manager, the club announced on Wednesday.

He joins a new-look coaching team at Anfield replacing John Heitinga, who left Liverpool to take up the manager role at Ajax.

Van Bronckhorst has held coaching roles at Feyenoord, Rangers and Beşiktaş, winning titles in the Netherlands and Scotland. He also had a short spell in China with Guangzhou City.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is Liverpool's new assistant manager Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He joins Arne Slot's backroom team as they look to defend their Premier League title next season, after the Dutchman enjoyed a successful first season in charge of the club.

Xavi Valero has been appointed first-team goalkeeping coach after seven years at West Ham, while goalkeeping coaches Fabian Otte and Claudio Taffarel have both left Liverpool.

Valero has previously worked at Liverpool under Rafael Benítez in 2007 before following the Spaniard to Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid.