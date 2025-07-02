Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Álex Baena in a deal worth around around €50 million ($58m), United States international Johnny Cardoso is set to sign next, sources have told ESPN.

Baena, 23, has signed a five-year deal with Atlético until 2030 after passing his medical this morning.

Atlético had reached a financial agreement with Villarreal in the last few days for a fee of €50m which includes bonuses.

Álex Baena scored 15 goals and registered 27 assists in 108 LaLiga appearances for Villareal Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Baena joins Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta in moving to Atlético, with their third signing of the summer window set to be Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis. ESPN previously reported that a deal had been agreed for the American midfielder.

After completing these three signings, Atlético will look to strengthen their defence, with Tottenham Hotspur's captain Cristian Romero their main target.

Atlético boss Diego Simeone is keen on Romero and is pushing for his move to Spain, but an agreement between the clubs is not close.