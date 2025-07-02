Open Extended Reactions

Levi Colwill has warned Chelsea's new signings that the club is "for winners only" as the team prepares to face Palmeiras in Friday's Club World Cup quarterfinals.

João Pedro has become Chelsea's latest addition after he completed a move worth up to £60 million ($82m) from Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Chelsea are hopeful he can be registered before Thursday's FIFA deadline so he can be eligible for the game in Philadelphia.

Jamie Gittens cannot be added to the group having played for Borussia Dortmund during the competition already but the 20-year-old is on the brink of completing a £55m deal.

Chelsea have already signed Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr this summer while Estevao Willian will join from Palmeiras once the Club World Cup concludes.

And asked whether a new culture was building after a promising first season under Enzo Maresca in which Chelsea secured Champions League football and won the Conference League, Colwill said: "I'd definitely say so but at the same time we all know how big this club is and how the culture of the club has always been to win.

"We're just trying to reinforce that to the young boys, to the boys coming in, that this club is for winners only. That's what we all need to do and strive towards. That's what we want to do together.

Levi Colwill came through Chelsea academy to become a first-team regular. Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"Anyone that comes to Chelsea knows the history of the club. They know they are coming here to only win. We've got a great team and everyone's on the same wavelength to try and win.

"The fans are the main thing. We feel their energy when we are playing. We know what they want to do and they want to win. They will never let us forget that, They are going to push us to try and win things for them, for the club and they are the biggest thing that can remind us of where this club once was."

Colwill started 35 of Chelsea 38 Premier League games last season and made his first appearance for new England boss Thomas Tuchel in last month's friendly defeat to Senegal.

The 22-year-old has established himself at centre-back under Maresca but gave a frank assessment of his own game.

"I know I am nowhere near where I would like to be in the future," he said.

"There are so many areas of my game that aren't good enough. I think I've seen that this season. Of course, defending one v one has been tough this season but I think I've proved that I'm getting a bit better towards the end, And just being on the ball. I'm good at times when I'm trying to make passes and there are other times where I've been a bit lazy and you can tell.

"You might think a pass is an easy pass, you can take your mind off it. That's what I mean when I say 'laziness'. It can easily happen in games. You take your mind off something for half a second and that can make a big, big difference in the Premier League and tournaments like this where you are playing against the best players all the time.

"Of course it is going to be a huge season for me at Chelsea [next year]. We're back in the Champions League too which we plan to do as well as possible. Then we've got the Premier League where we want to push on and do better than we did this season.

"For me, looking at the end of the season where we've got the World Cup, it will be a big aim to be there."