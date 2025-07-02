Jeff Kassouf breaks down his top candidates to win NWSL MVP, with San Diego's Delphine Cascarino taking the top spot. (3:20)

Boston Legacy FC has signed its first player in club history, midfielder Annie Karich on a free transfer from Germany's SC Freiburg.

"Annie is a midfielder that brings a unique blend of technical quality and tactical awareness," Boston Legacy FC general manager Domè Guasch said in a statement.

"In her time at SC Freiburg, she has also proved her competitiveness and maturity on the field. Annie has the potential to make a real impact in our team. We're looking forward to supporting her development within our environment."

The club said that Karich will go on loan to an undisclosed Liga MX Femenil club for the remainder of 2025 before joining Boston for preseason in January.

Boston will begin playing in the NWSL next year as an expansion team, kicking off alongside a new team in Denver to bring the league to 16 teams.

Karich made 36 appearances at Freiburg since signing with the Frauen-Bundesliga team in November 2023.

Karich, 21, turned professional after two years at Santa Clara University.

The California native has represented the United States at various youth national team levels.

"I want to grow by developing my overall game as a player and by learning how to adapt again into a new city, new team, and everything, and I'm really excited to do that here in Boston," Karich said in a statement.

Guasch said in a statement that Boston's approach is about discovering talent as they build a roster: "Who has the potential to become that next top player? Then recruit that player and have a head coach that we trust can develop those players."

Annie Karich will play in Liga MX Femenil on loan for the remainder of 2025. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Bolt Creative Group

Filipa Patão was recently hired as Boston's first head coach. She told ESPN that she expects her players to be aggressive and play with passion.

"If you are a good player, you can do everything. Because we need to be flexible," Patão said. "I like to be chameleonic. I have a lot of colors. You need to have this type of capacity to change a little bit when it is necessary to win. It's not a problem, because [having an] identity is the best tool to win. This is my identity."

Boston and Denver are the first NWSL expansion teams in history that must build their rosters without player drafts.

The NWSL granted them additional money for salaries and the transfer market to help with roster construction.

They and other NWSL teams can also loan players within the league, which is a new development.

The NWSL's summer transfer window, including official free agency, opened on Tuesday.