Canada manager and former England captain Casey Stoney has told ESPN she is concerned over the Lionesses' lack of goalkeeper depth after Mary Earps' shock retirement last month, but believes the squad can do "really well" at the Euros.

Earps announced her retirement from international duty just weeks before the start of the 2025 Euros.

A week later, Fran Kirby, who admitted to ESPN that she was informed that she had not made the squad for the Euros, retired from international duty and centre-back Millie Bright -- who captained England during the 2023 World Cup -- withdrew from contention, saying she was "not able to give 100% mentally or physically."

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Stoney said she believes England still have enough experience to make it to the end of the four-week long tournament in Switzerland despite losing three of their most experienced players.

"I think [retirements] are obviously decisions made by players for various reasons. I think they're all very different, a lot of context behind them.

"Obviously, Mary stepping away, Fran [Kirby] wasn't going to go anyway and she retired, but I think she's a bit of a loss in terms of creativity and Millie obviously decided not to go for her own reasons, physical, mental, whatever that be. There's still enough in that squad, I think, to do really well," she said.

Stoney knows full well what it takes to play at the highest level for England, amassing 130 caps during a 17-year career, playing in five major tournaments with England as well as the 2012 Olympics with Great Britain.

Though she believes England have "got a great chance" at the tournament, Stoney said the lack of goalkeeper depth "would worry me a little bit."

But with trust in manager Sarina Wiegman, who took charge of the side in 2021, Stoney is confident they can make it to the knockouts, despite being in a tough group, consisting of the Netherlands, France and Wales.

"Sarina knows how to get teams to the latest stages of tournaments. She's an absolute architect at it. They've got a super tough group. That first game could determine what happens at the tournament, I believe."

England won the Euros in 2022 and reached the final of the 2023 World Cup in Australia, losing 1-0 to Spain.

"I think if you look at what England have done, she's [Wiegman] very clear in the way she wants to play. She's very transparent with the players, and that's one thing that was really kind of applauded by the players when she first came in, especially in the Euros when they won."

England kick off their Euros defence against France on July 5, before facing the Netherlands on July 9 and Wales on July 13.