Who has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The Gold Cup is a soccer competition that takes place every two years, pitting national teams from CONCACAF (North America, Central America and the Caribbean) against one another in a 16-team tournament. Since its debut in 1991, Mexico has won the most titles with nine, followed by the United States with seven.

Here are all-time Gold Cup winners throughout history.

2023 : Mexico

2021 : United States

2019 : Mexico

2017 : United States

2015 : Mexico

2013 : United States

2011 : Mexico

2009 : Mexico

2007 : United States

2005 : United States

2003 : Mexico

2002 : United States

2000 : Canada

1998 : Mexico

1996 : Mexico

1993 : Mexico

1991: United States

Who has scored the most career Gold Cup goals?

Landon Donovan, 18 (United States)

Clint Dempsey, 13 (United States)

Luis Alberto Alves, 12 (Mexico)

Andres Guardado, 12 (Mexico)

Ismael Diaz, 11 (Costa Rica)

Blas Perez, 11 (Costa Rica)

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.