          Who has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup? All-time winners list

          Mexico players celebrate after beating Panama to win the Gold Cup in 2023. Getty Images
          Jul 2, 2025, 09:11 PM

          The Gold Cup is a soccer competition that takes place every two years, pitting national teams from CONCACAF (North America, Central America and the Caribbean) against one another in a 16-team tournament. Since its debut in 1991, Mexico has won the most titles with nine, followed by the United States with seven.

          Here are all-time Gold Cup winners throughout history.

          • 2023: Mexico

          • 2021: United States

          • 2019: Mexico

          • 2017: United States

          • 2015: Mexico

          • 2013: United States

          • 2011: Mexico

          • 2009: Mexico

          • 2007: United States

          • 2005: United States

          • 2003: Mexico

          • 2002: United States

          • 2000: Canada

          • 1998: Mexico

          • 1996: Mexico

          • 1993: Mexico

          • 1991: United States

          Who has scored the most career Gold Cup goals?

          • Landon Donovan, 18 (United States)

          • Clint Dempsey, 13 (United States)

          • Luis Alberto Alves, 12 (Mexico)

          • Andres Guardado, 12 (Mexico)

          • Ismael Diaz, 11 (Costa Rica)

          • Blas Perez, 11 (Costa Rica)

