Who has won the CONCACAF Gold Cup? All-time winners list

The Gold Cup is a soccer competition that takes place every two years, pitting national teams from CONCACAF (North America, Central America and the Caribbean) against one another in a 16-team tournament. Since its debut in 1991, Mexico has won the most titles with nine, followed by the United States with seven.
Here are all-time Gold Cup winners throughout history.
2023: Mexico
2021: United States
2019: Mexico
2017: United States
2015: Mexico
2013: United States
2011: Mexico
2009: Mexico
2007: United States
2005: United States
2003: Mexico
2002: United States
2000: Canada
1998: Mexico
1996: Mexico
1993: Mexico
1991: United States
Who has scored the most career Gold Cup goals?
Landon Donovan, 18 (United States)
Clint Dempsey, 13 (United States)
Luis Alberto Alves, 12 (Mexico)
Andres Guardado, 12 (Mexico)
Ismael Diaz, 11 (Costa Rica)
Blas Perez, 11 (Costa Rica)
