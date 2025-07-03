Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona ponder move for Dumfries

Julien Laurens explains why he thinks Viktor Gyökeres could end up at Arsenal. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are considering activating the release clause in the contract of Denzel Dumfries, while Manchester United see Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as an alternative to Viktor Gyökeres. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

ESPN SOURCES

- Atlético complete Álex Baena signing, Johnny Cardoso to follow -- Matteo Moretto

- Liverpool reject Bayern Munich approach for Luis Díaz -- Beth Lindop

- Canada's Jonathan David agrees to sign for Juventus -- Moretto

- Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera offered new Valencia deal -- Moretto

- Internazionale have enquired about Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos -- Moretto

- Tarazona's Edward Cedeño is close to a move to Las Palmas -- Moretto

Denzel Dumfries has a cheap release clause that runs until later in July. Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Internazionale and Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old is reported to have a release clause, active until later this month, which allows clubs to sign him for €25 million. The Blaugrana are one of the sides to have shown an interest, though they are yet to make a formal offer. Dumfries, who has won 65 caps for Netherlands, made 29 league appearances for the Nerazzurri last season.

- Talks have been held between Manchester United and Aston Villa regarding a move for striker Ollie Watkins, reports the Daily Mirror. Watkins, 29, is one of the top options for the Red Devils, who believe they have missed out on Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres, but the Villans would need to lower their demands of £60m. Watkins directly contributed to 24 Premier League goals last season, and he was also linked with Arsenal in January.

- Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, according to Diario Sport. Barca are open to parting ways with the 21-year-old as they look to make room in their squad for reinforcements, believing that they need to offload a player for every new addition they make this summer. Casado enjoyed a bright breakout year in LaLiga last season, making 20 starts across the campaign.

- Several teams are in the race for AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, reports TEAMtalk. Nottingham Forest are the latest side to contest for the signature of the 22-year-old, with West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Napoli also interested. The Rossoneri would be willing to part ways if they receive an offer worth an initial €25m plus bonuses, having recently increased their valuation despite previously reaching an agreement with Napoli.

- Multiple clubs in Europe are interested in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, according to Foot Mercato. Both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keen on the 22-year-old, and Leipzig would be willing to accept a lower transfer fee than his €90m release clause. Lukeba featured twice for France at the European Under-21 Championship this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur also one of the teams who have scouted him.

COMPLETED DEALS

- Al Hilal have signed Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah on an emergency loan from Al Shabab. Hamdallah, 34, trained with Al Hilal in Orlando on Thursday ahead of the Club World Cup quarterfinal against Fluminense. Injuries to Aleksandar Mitrovic, Marcos Leonardo and Salem Al-Dawsari led Al Hilal to move quickly to find a forward.

- Serie A club Como have signed Spanish winger Jesús Rodríguez from Real Betis. Rodríguez, 19, has joined the Italian outfit on a permanent deal until June 2030.

OTHER RUMORS

- Bournemouth and Sunderland are keeping tabs on the situation of Chelsea and Serbia international goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. (talkSPORT)

- An offer worth £55m from Tottenham Hotspur has been turned down by West Ham for winger Mohammed Kudus. (Football Insider)

- Talks are advanced between Napoli and PSV Eindhoven as the Serie A club look to land winger Noa Lang. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman also remains a firm transfer target for Napoli boss Antonio Conte. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Corinthians have begun negotiations over a deal to sign striker Carlos Vinicius on a free transfer, after he recently left Fulham at the end of his contract. (UOL)

- Everton and Roma are in the race for Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca. An offer worth €30m would be required to sign him. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- A move for Juventus and USMNT forward Tim Weah is being lined up by Marseille, who are also keen on Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Neither Fenerbahce nor Galatasaray are looking at Chelsea forward Joao Felix. The 25-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Rudy Galetti)

- An agreement is close between Juventus and wing-back Andrea Cambiaso regarding a new five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma are at the front of the queue for Internazionale and Italy international midfielder Davide Frattesi. (Calciomercato)

- Lyon want at least €60m for 20-year-old winger Malick Fofana amid interest from multiple clubs. (Independent)

- AC Milan are ready to make a "huge" move for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Athletic Club have approached former player Aymeric Laporte to discuss personal terms. The 31-year-old centre-back has a contract with Al Nassr until June 2026 and the two clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee. (El Correro)

- Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are among the clubs in the Bundesliga interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva. (Rudy Galetti)

- Paris FC have stepped up their interest in FC Porto defender Otavio. The Ligue 1 club are also looking to land a midfielder. (Foot Mercato)

- AC Milan remain in talks with Club Brugge over a move for Ardon Jashari, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Personal terms are yet to be agreed between Burnley and Lens midfielder Andy Diouf. (L'Equipe)

- Al Hilal goalkeeper Yann Sommer is on the radar of Galatasaray. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci will undergo a medical today ahead of signing a four-year contract with AC Milan. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Toluca defender Federico Pereira is on Juventus' radar, with the Italian giants yet to make an official offer for the Uruguay centre-back. (ESPN Deportes)

- Benfica defender Antonio Silva has turned down a move to Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro-League club had made a €45m bid to sign the Portugal international. (A Bola)

- Ciro Immobile has reached agreement with Besiktas to cancel his contract so he can complete a return to Italy with Bologna. (Corriere dello Sport)