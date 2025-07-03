Christian Pulisic models AC Milan's new white away kit

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Pulisic in the away kit which AC Milan will wear for the 2025-26 season. AC Milan

Much like their 2025-26 home kit, AC Milan have unfurled a new away kit that is centred around the theme of the little devil mascot that has been appearing on the club's uniforms in one form or another since their foundation, 125 years ago.

As is traditional, the Rossoneri have stuck with a classic white away shirt, though this time the template is particularly sparse with only basic blocks of red and black in place to provide the tonal contrast.

The most notable aspect of the design is the club crest, which sees the old stylised "Diavoletto" logo return to the jersey for the first time since the early 1980s. It was worn while the club suffered an enforced demotion to Serie B after being found guilty of match-fixing in the infamous Totonero scandal -- which seems like an odd period to hark back to.

Regardless, with USMNT star Christian Pulisic on modelling duties and in full "Blue Steel" mode once again, the Italian giants unveiled their latest ensemble, which is supposed to pay tribute to the rich history and culture of the club while also looking suspiciously like a knock-off training top design plucked straight from the early 2000s.

Is it also a major downgrade on Milan's utterly pristine, handsomely polo-collared away jersey from last season? Unfortunately we'd be inclined to respond with a resounding "Si."