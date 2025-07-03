Euro 2025 Daily: Portugal honor Jota in Spain rout; Italy win

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's European Championship is off and running. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Spain steamroll Portugal on tragic day in the sport

BERN, Switzerland -- World champions Spain were as hot as the blazing temperatures at Stadion Wankdorf on Thursday as they took down a Portugal side mourning the death of Diogo Jota earlier in the day.

Alexia Putellas and Vicky López -- filling in for Aitana Bonmatí, who was only fit enough for the bench after recovering from viral meningitis -- ran the game from midfield. The duo produced quick footwork and quicker passing as Spain demonstrated why many have tipped them to win the Euros for the first time in their history.

Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey and Clàudia Pina provided support, and when Spain move the ball like they did in the first half, very few teams can get near them. Portugal were blown away in a 5-0 rout, with four of the goals coming inside the opening 45 minutes and the first arriving after just 90 seconds. Two of them were scored by the NWSL's top scorer, Gotham FC's Esther González, who must love the creativity she has behind her with Spain. López and Putellas were also on target before the break. That this performance came without Ballon d'Or holder Bonmatí, goalkeeper Cata Coll, who is recovering from tonsillitis, and suspended captain Irene Paredes served to show the depth available to coach Montse Tomé.

This was a difficult day for Portugal, though, one that began with the squad being told at a morning meeting of the passing of Jota, their counterpart in the men's team, and his brother, André Silva, in a car accident. It's an incident that has marked a nation. Fans walked to the game in silence, drums carried symbolically and banners held up paying homage to Jota. The players wore black armbands, and a moment of silence was observed before the game.

"We've lost one of our own," Portugal coach Francisco Neto said. "He was someone who followed the Navegadoras [Portugal's women's team] closely."

Yet it was the Portugal fans who were the loudest at the end of the game. The silence of the walk to the stadium became booming support for the team, even as Cristina Martín-Prieto headed in a late fifth for Spain.

"It's about enjoying every moment we have in the present, because we don't know what tomorrow will bring," Neto added. -- Sam Marsden

Vicky López (center) and Spain wore black armbands in memory of Diogo Jota alongside Tatiana Pinto and Portugal. Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Advantage Italy, as Belgium left with regrets

We know already that Group B will likely be won by world champions Spain, but second place will be a tight affair between Portugal, Belgium and Italy, and every point will count. Italy's 1-0 win against the Red Devils in Sion was massive for their chances of qualifying.

It doesn't really matter that Arianna Caruso's winning goal was one of only a handful of bright moments from her team through the game. The Bayern Munich forward hit the ball at 86 kilometers per hour (53 mph) into the back of the net just before the break; she put a perfect ball through for Michela Cambiaghi, who somehow missed the target with 10 minutes to go, and Cambiaghi then had a shot saved in the final minute.

Italy (13th) are the highest-ranked team behind Spain in this group (Belgium are 20th; Portugal 22nd), so Tessa Wullaert and her teammates will have a lot of regrets as Belgium were the better side for most of the game. But it's advantage to Italy head coach Andrea Soncin. With a win against Portugal on Monday, his side could already secure its spot in the quarterfinals. -- Julien Laurens

Go to the Euros, travel for free

Travel in Switzerland has been made easier for fans. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Following your team at a major tournament requires plenty of passion, effort and, quite often, money. But for supporters traveling across Switzerland to watch their country play this summer, the good news is there is free public transport available to ticket holders on matchdays, with organizers seeking to promote sustainability as a key pillar of the tournament.

This means that, on matchdays, match tickets will be valid for a second-class round trip between any Swiss locality and the venue. For journalists, our match accreditation enables us to travel free for the duration of the tournament. I felt the benefits of this firsthand today when I took the three-hour trip from Thun back to Geneva.

Ordinarily, a return ticket to Geneva would have cost up to €100, so it's hugely cost-effective as well as beneficial to the environment.

It's also worth noting that the public transport here is very efficient. I had to take two separate trains plus a rail-replacement bus service to get to Thun on Wednesday, but still arrived at my destination on time ... which doesn't happen too often back in the U.K.! The air conditioning is also a treat in these scorching conditions. -- Beth Lindop

Switzerland frustrated by Norway's dark arts

Hosts Switzerland were not happy with the way their game went against Norway on Wednesday. After leading 1-0 at the break, they conceded two goals in the space of four minutes just after the break to suffer a cruel loss. And they were particularly frustrated by the time-wasting tactics used by the Scandinavians.

Indeed, on Thursday, the Swiss media put out a damning stat out to highlight it: In the second half of the game, which lasted 51 minutes, the ball was only in play for 22 of them.

Switzerland were also unhappy that only seven minutes were added on at the end of the game. -- Laurens

Sarina's Sunday roast

Sarina Wiegman has been in charge of England since September 2021; in that time, she has managed to lead them to the Euro 2022 title, and to the final of the 2023 World Cup. She has spent plenty of time flying between her home in the Netherlands and her base in the U.K., but if there's one impact of English culture that has made an impact on her, it's the food.

Asked what aspect of English culture she has enjoyed most, she said: "I like the Sunday roasts; I'd never had that before I came here. I really like the culture [in England]. Like, it's such a massive sport culture in England. And in the Netherlands it's also a sport culture, but here every day there's sports. There's either football, or there's rugby, or there's cricket. And if that's not there, then there's something else. But there's always sports."

When pressed on what her choice of meat is for a Sunday roast, she added: "Well, when we are in camp it's the salmon. ... Sorry about that. But of course we get such good food. No, I actually like the Indian food; the chicken masala is pretty good too." -- Tom Hamilton

Lonely at the top

Norway manager Gemma Grainger is one of a record seven women coaches at this year's tournament, but she is the only English coach in the competition. The former Wales manager -- whose old team qualified for their first major tournament under new boss Rhian Wilkinson -- says she feels a strong responsibility to represent English women coaches.

"I'm incredibly proud. I take my role really seriously," she said after Norway's 2-1 victory over hosts Switzerland on Wednesday. "Of course being a manager in the women's game, you have two roles. You have a role to deliver on the pitch, but also to grow the game. I take that really seriously."

Grainger, who hails from Middlesbrough in England, credits her upbringing in North Yorkshire for shaping her values and determination, and claims she is especially motivated to inspire people from her home region.

"I want young girls and young boys, but most of all young girls in Middlesbrough, to know that they can be who they want," she said. "I mean that so much because there's not enough visibility for young girls to say, 'You know what? I can do that.' I take it really seriously and it means a lot to me." -- Emily Keogh

Star player of the day

Alexia Putellas, Spain

A shout out for Vicky López, who not only was magnificent filling in for Bonmatí but became Spain's youngest-ever Euros scorer at 18 years and 342 days old, but it has to be Putellas.

The Barcelona midfielder says she has unfinished business with this competition. She missed out three years ago in England after injuring an ACL on the eve of the tournament and is desperate to make amends this time around.

She couldn't have gotten off to a better start against Portugal. She took her goal well, cutting inside and sending Diana Gomes sliding, before finishing brilliantly.

But it was her all-around game that was outstanding. How she ended the game without an assist is anyone's guess. She created six chances -- double anyone else on the pitch -- as she dictated the game from midfield. -- Marsden

Match previews, odds for Friday

Odds (via ESPN BET): Denmark (+450), Draw (+310), Sweden (-175)

With one of the tournament favorites, Germany, also joining them in Group C, both Denmark and Sweden will be desperate to make a winning start to their Euros campaigns and give themselves the best chances of progressing to the knockout stages. Denmark didn't make it out of their group in 2022, but with Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder leading the line, they're always a threat. Sweden, meanwhile, reached the semifinals at both Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will back themselves to be similarly competitive this summer. -- Lindop

Germany vs. Poland

Odds (via ESPN BET): Germany (-2500), Draw (+1200), Poland (+2300)

In their first game at a major tournament, Poland start against one of the favorites in Germany. With nine wins and one draw from their last 10 games, Poland coach Nina Patalon and her players are full of confidence.

But they face a giant of the women's game, who have eight Euro titles behind them and a huge chip on their shoulders this year. After losing the final four years ago, it is almost 10 years since Germany have won a major competition. They will have big support in Switzerland, considering the geographical closeness with Germany, and Bayern Munich striker Lea Schüller (52 goals in 75 caps) will lead the line of a very attacking side that has scored 38 goals in its 10 games under Christian Wück. -- Laurens