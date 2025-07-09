        <
        >

          Everton transfers: Thierno Barry joins from Villarreal

          • ESPN
          Jul 9, 2025, 05:08 PM

          Everton have completed the signing of France under-21 forward Thierno Barry from Villarreal, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

          Sources previously told ESPN that Everton will pay an initial €35 million ($41.3m) to sign Barry on a four-year deal.

          The 22-year-old had 15 goal contributions in LaLiga last season and helped Villarreal secure Champions League qualification with a fifth-place finish.

          He is Everton's second signing of the summer following Carlos Alcaraz's loan move from Fluminense being made permanent.