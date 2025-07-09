Open Extended Reactions

Thierno Barry is Everton's second signing of the summer. Getty

Everton have completed the signing of France under-21 forward Thierno Barry from Villarreal, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Sources previously told ESPN that Everton will pay an initial €35 million ($41.3m) to sign Barry on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old had 15 goal contributions in LaLiga last season and helped Villarreal secure Champions League qualification with a fifth-place finish.

He is Everton's second signing of the summer following Carlos Alcaraz's loan move from Fluminense being made permanent.