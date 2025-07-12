Women's Euro 2025: How every team qualified for quarterfinals

The group stage at the Women's Euro 2025 is over, and we now know the full lineup of nations through to the quarterfinals.
Here's how all the countries made it through -- or went out.
Qualified for quarterfinals: Norway, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, France, England
Eliminated: Iceland, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Portugal, Netherlands, Wales
Tiebreakers
1. Group points
2. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question
3. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question
4. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question
5. Group goal difference
6. Group goals scored
7. If two teams who are level have played each other in the final group game, a penalty shootout determines places
7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)
8. Position in the qualifying phase rankings
*Kick off times show in local time
GROUP A
Wednesday, July 2
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland (Thun)
Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel)
Sunday, July 6
Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion)
Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern)
Thursday, July 10
Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva)
Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland (Thun)
Norway won the group with three wins out of three.
The real drama came in Geneva, as Riola Xhemaili scored two minutes into added time to give Switzerland the draw they required to advance. It broke the hearts of Finland, who were within five minutes of eliminating the hosts.
GROUP B
Thursday, July 3
Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion)
Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern)
Monday, July 7
Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun)
Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva)
Friday, July 11
Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern)
Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium (Sion)
Spain scored 14 goals from their three games and, of course, the world champions won all three.
Italy's win over Belgium and draw with Portugal proved to be enough to claim the second qualification spot, so they could afford to lose to Spain on the final matchday, but Portugal and Belgium will be disappointed that they couldn't push them closer.
GROUP C
Friday, July 4
Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva)
Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland (Gallen)
Tuesday, July 8
Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel)
Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne)
Saturday, July 12
Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich)
Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark (Lucerne)
The top two positions were already secured before the final matchday, with Sweden taking first place with a 4-1 win over Germany.
Poland picked up their first win at the Euros, but both they and Denmark will be headed home.
GROUP D
Saturday, July 5
Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands (Lucerne)
Group D: France 2-1 England (Zurich)
Wednesday, July 9
Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich)
Group D: France 4-1 Wales (St. Gallen)
Sunday, July 13
Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel)
Group D: England 6-1 Wales (St. Gallen)
France made it three wins from three to take top spot with a 5-2 win over Netherlands, having trailed at half-time.
England went through in second thanks to a 6-1 thrashing of Wales.