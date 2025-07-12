Women's Euro 2025: How every team qualified for quarterfinals

Take a look at the numbers behind Switzerland's 1-1 draw against Finland to secure their spot in the Euro 2025 quarterfinals at their home tournament. (0:52)

The group stage at the Women's Euro 2025 is over, and we now know the full lineup of nations through to the quarterfinals.

Here's how all the countries made it through -- or went out.

Qualified for quarterfinals: Norway, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, France, England

Eliminated: Iceland, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Portugal, Netherlands, Wales

England are guaranteed to qualify with a win over Wales. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tiebreakers

1. Group points

2. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question

3. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question

4. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question

5. Group goal difference

6. Group goals scored

7. If two teams who are level have played each other in the final group game, a penalty shootout determines places

7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)

8. Position in the qualifying phase rankings

*Kick off times show in local time

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Norway (Q) 3 3 0 0 +3 9 2 - Switzerland (Q) 3 1 1 1 +1 4 3 - Finland (E) 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 - Iceland (E) 3 0 0 3 -4 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 2

Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland (Thun)

Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel)

Sunday, July 6

Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion)

Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern)

Thursday, July 10

Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva)

Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland (Thun)

Norway won the group with three wins out of three.

The real drama came in Geneva, as Riola Xhemaili scored two minutes into added time to give Switzerland the draw they required to advance. It broke the hearts of Finland, who were within five minutes of eliminating the hosts.

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Spain (Q) 3 3 0 0 +11 9 2 - Italy (Q) 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3 - Belgium (E) 3 1 0 2 -4 3 4 - Portugal (E) 3 0 2 1 -5 2 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Thursday, July 3

Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion)

Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern)

Monday, July 7

Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun)

Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva)

Friday, July 11

Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern)

Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium (Sion)

Spain scored 14 goals from their three games and, of course, the world champions won all three.

Italy's win over Belgium and draw with Portugal proved to be enough to claim the second qualification spot, so they could afford to lose to Spain on the final matchday, but Portugal and Belgium will be disappointed that they couldn't push them closer.

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Sweden (Q) 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - Germany (Q) 3 2 0 1 0 6 3 - Poland (E) 3 1 0 2 -4 3 4 - Denmark (E) 3 0 0 3 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva)

Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland (Gallen)

Tuesday, July 8

Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel)

Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne)

Saturday, July 12

Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich)

Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark (Lucerne)

The top two positions were already secured before the final matchday, with Sweden taking first place with a 4-1 win over Germany.

Poland picked up their first win at the Euros, but both they and Denmark will be headed home.

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France (Q) 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 - England (Q) 3 2 0 1 +8 6 3 - Netherlands (E) 3 1 0 2 -4 3 4 - Wales (E) 3 0 0 3 -11 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Saturday, July 5

Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands (Lucerne)

Group D: France 2-1 England (Zurich)

Wednesday, July 9

Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich)

Group D: France 4-1 Wales (St. Gallen)

Sunday, July 13

Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel)

Group D: England 6-1 Wales (St. Gallen)

France made it three wins from three to take top spot with a 5-2 win over Netherlands, having trailed at half-time.

England went through in second thanks to a 6-1 thrashing of Wales.