Women's Euro 2025: How every team can qualify for quarterfinals

The group stage at the Women's Euro 2025 has started in earnest, and we will soon begin to find out the first nations through to the quarterfinals.

Here's how countries could make it through -- or go out -- on matchday 2.

Qualified for quarterfinals (0/8):

Holders England could be eliminated on matchday 2. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tiebreakers

1. Group points

2. Head-to-head in the game(s) between the teams in question

3. Goal difference in the game(s) between the teams in question

4. Goals scored in the game(s) between the teams in question

5. Group goal difference

6. Group goals scored

7. If two teams who are level have played each other in the final group game, a penalty shootout determines places

7. Disciplinary points (yellow and red cards)

8. Position in the qualifying phase rankings

*Kick off times show in ET (and in local time)

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Norway 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Finland 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Switzerland 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Iceland 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 2

Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland (Thun)

Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel)

Sunday, July 6

Group A: Norway vs. Finland (6 p.m., Sion)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Iceland (9 p.m., Bern)

Thursday, July 10

Group A: Finland vs. Switzerland (9 p.m., Geneva)

Group A: Norway vs. Iceland (9 p.m., Thun)

Finland and Norway are in control of the group, but with the teams playing each other the two top places cannot both be decided on matchday 2.

Finland would qualify with a victory if Iceland win or draw.

Norway are through with a victory if Switzerland win or draw.

Iceland would be out if they lose and Norway win or draw.

Switzerland are eliminated if they lose and Finland win or draw.

Norway beat hosts Switzerland on the first matchday. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Spain 1 1 0 0 +5 3 2 - Italy 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Belgium 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Portugal 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Thursday, July 3

Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion)

Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern)

Monday, July 7

Group B: Spain vs. Belgium (6 p.m., Thun)

Group B: Portugal vs. Italy (9 p.m., Geneva)

Friday, July 11

Group B: Italy vs. Spain (9 p.m., Bern)

Group B: Portugal vs. Belgium (9 p.m., Sion)

Group B could be all wrapped up when the second matches are played on Monday.

Spain will qualify with a victory over Belgium if Italy win or draw.

Italy will be through with a victory over Portugal if Spain win or draw.

Belgium will be eliminated if they lose and Italy win or draw.

Portugal will be out if they are beaten and Spain win or draw.

If both Spain and Italy win, the top two places are sealed and first position will be decided when they meet on Friday. Belgium and Portugal would both be out.

Spain thrashed Portugal to take top spot in the group. Getty Images

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Germany 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 - Sweden 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Denmark 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Poland 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva)

Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland (Gallen)

Tuesday, July 8

Group C: Germany vs. Denmark (6 p.m., Basel)

Group C: Poland vs. Sweden (9 p.m., Lucerne)

Saturday, July 12

Group C: Sweden vs. Germany (9 p.m., Zurich)

Group C: Poland vs. Denmark (9 p.m., Lucerne)

This is effectively the same situation as Group B.

Germany will qualify with a victory over Denmark if Sweden win or draw.

Sweden will be through with a victory over Poland if Germany win or draw.

Denmark will be eliminated if they lose and Sweden win or draw.

Poland will be out if they are beaten and Germany win or draw.

If both Germany and Sweden win, the top two places are sealed and first position will be decided when they meet on Saturday. Denmark and Poland would both be out.

Germany can seal their place on matchday 2. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Netherlands 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - France 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - England 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Wales 1 0 0 1 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Saturday, July 5

Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands (Lucerne)

Group D: France 2-1 England (Zurich)

Wednesday, July 9

Group D: England vs. Netherlands (6 p.m., Zurich)

Group D: France vs. Wales (9 p.m., St. Gallen)

Sunday, July 13

Group D: Netherlands vs. France (9 p.m., Basel)

Group D: England vs. Wales (9 p.m., St. Gallen)

Another group with two teams on three points who do not play each other on matchday two, which means the permutations are the same once more.

Netherlands will qualify with a victory over England if France win or draw.

France will be through with a victory over Wales if Netherlands win or draw.

England will be eliminated if they lose and France win or draw.

Wales will be out if they are beaten and Netherlands win or draw.

If both Netherlands and France win, the top two places are sealed and first position will be decided when they meet on Sunday. England and Wales would both be out.