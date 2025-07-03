Eric Dier speaks on Paul Pogba joining AS Monaco after nearly two years away from football. (1:05)

Paul Pogba has said that he hopes to make a return to the French national team but added that there are "stages" to the process, as he was officially presented by AS Monaco on Thursday.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder signed for the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer after serving an 18-month doping ban, after testing positive for DHEA, which boosts testosterone levels.

"It's the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages," Pogba said at his unveiling in Monaco.

Paul Pogba will play his first-ever season in top-flight French football at Monaco. Getty

The 2018 World Cup winner has earned 91 caps for France, the most recent of which coming in March 2022 while his last club appearance was for Juventus in Sept. 2023.

He signed a two-year contract at Monaco in an effort to reignite his career, with a source telling ESPN the 32-year old turned down a lucrative offer from a Saudi Pro League side.

"Today I'm at stage one -- coming back and performing well.

"There are spots to be won and you have to earn them because it's a very, very good group, a great team," he said.

Pogba's teammate and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier -- who was also unveiled by Monaco on Thursday -- spoke about the excitement of having him back in French football.

"I think it [Pogba's arrival at AS Monaco] is, obviously, very exciting for the club, and I think for the French league in general," Dier told French media.

I have played against Paul many times I know how good he is. I think everyone does. I am excited to see him play football again, and to get to see it close as well, is even better."

Monaco finished third last season and will be hoping the signings of Pogba, Dier and Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona will allow them to challenge Paris-Saint Germain for the Ligue 1 title.

Pogba won four league titles and two Italian Cups with Juventus as well the Europa League during his time at United.