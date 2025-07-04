Transfer window weekly: Gyökeres close to Arsenal? Chelsea, City to trim squad?

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal want a striker: Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyökeres, which is closer to moving to the club?

After weeks of internal debate over which striker to go for, it is now clear that the Arsenal hierarchy and Mikel Arteta have chosen Gyökeres. Indeed, the transfer of the Sporting CP striker, who scored 54 goals in all competitions last season, has been gathering pace in the last few weeks.

Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta has travelled to the Portuguese capital a few times and negotiations are going well, both with the player's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, and with the Portuguese champions.

An agreement on paper to let him leave for a fee of €60m (plus €10m in add-ons) is the basis of the talks from Arsenal's point of view, though Sporting president Frederico Varandas has indicated he's looking for above €75m.

Still, there is a lot of optimism from the Gunners that a deal can be done soon, with Arteta and his players heading to La Manga in the next few days before flying to south east Asia for the club's pre-season tour on July 19. -- ESPN

Arsenal have also been linked with Rodrygo and Noni Madueke, but could either player join?

Nico Williams has signed a new contract with Athletic Club, so Arsenal have explored other options to improve their left wing including Rodrygo at Real Madrid. Although a deal would be expensive and complicated to complete, there has been some encouragement it may be possible. The Brazil international's limited game time at the Club World Cup is another indication Madrid may be willing to do business, but talks are not at an advanced stage as things stand.

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has a track record of negotiating multiple deals at the same time before executing the one most favorable and in this context a move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke has been discussed. The Gunners are not entirely convinced about the 23-year-old, however, while Chelsea would be willing to let him leave following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and, imminently, Jamie Gittens. -- James Olley

Manchester City are out of the Club World Cup and Pep Guardiola wants a smaller squad, so who might leave?

Now that their Club World Cup campaign is over, Guardiola is set for talks with the club about what his squad will look like next season.

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and James McAtee are all available; beyond that, there's been talk that youngsters like Claudio Echeverri, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov could be allowed to leave on loan.

Of the senior players, Ilkay Gündogan looks most likely to move on. There's firm interest from Galatasaray and in the past he's expressed an interest in playing in Turkey before ending his career in America. Guardiola loves Gündogan, but he's got too many players and he won't be able to keep them all happy.

The flip side is that City had to deal with a lot of injuries last season so there will be a temptation to keep a slightly bigger squad than he has in the past. Guardiola and new director of football Hugo Viana will have to make some tough decisions. -- Rob Dawson

Chelsea have so many players, surely they have to trim their squad also?

There will be another so-called "bomb squad." In fact, the Club World Cup has helped make that clear, with those left behind -- including Raheem Sterling, João Félix, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell -- all deemed surplus to requirements. Madueke would likely have some sort of future at the club if a move failed to materialize, but Chelsea are open to letting him go, as they are with Christopher Nkunku. The striker wanted a move to Bayern Munich in January but it is unclear if the Bundesliga club will revive their interest from January. -- Olley

Real Madrid have found success from their academy, but who could be leaving?

Striker Gonzalo García, 21, has virtually secured a place in Real Madrid's first team for next season after his performances in the Club World Cup, but several players who shared the dressing room with him in Los Blancos' second team will be packing their bags this summer.

Chema Andrés, Víctor Muñoz and Yusi, who are currently training with Xabi Alonso's squad in the U.S., will depart.

Chema has an offer from Levante, Muñoz is in advanced negotiations with Osasuna, and Yusi's signing for Alavés could be finalized upon his return from the U.S. Meanwhile, Jacobo Ramón has received interest from Getafe and goalkeeper Fran González has been followed by Valencia, who are working on the signing of Julen Agirrezabala.

Meanwhile, a source has informed ESPN that Madrid considered bringing back midfielder Nico Paz, using the clause in his contract, after his great season at Como. But after signing his Argentina teammate Franco Mastantuono from River Plate for €45m, everything points to Paz staying with Cesc Fabregas' team for another year. -- Rodra

And Barcelona too?

United States U19 international goalkeeper Diego Kochen, 19, may have to consider his options after the €25m arrival of Joan García and the fact Marc-André ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny are in front of him,

In the short-term, Kochen will looking to get a loan move to see if he can make the 2026 World Cup squad, but his long-term pathway may also be blocked if García is a success -- Sam Marsden

Is Lionel Messi going to stay at Inter Miami?

Contract negotiations between Messi and Inter Miami remain ongoing, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Despite recent rumors about the 38-year-old forward considering other clubs or leagues -- notably the Saudi Pro League -- the two parties remain concentrated on continuing their relationship. -- Lizzy Becherano

Premier League clubs are tracking a number of Ligue 1 youngsters, so who is on the radar?

This summer, two youth tournaments captured the attention of many Premier League scouts, and some of France's most-talented players caught the eye in particular.

France recently won the U20 Maurice-Revello tournament, considered the best competition for this age group, and Toulouse defensive midfielder/center back Jaydee Canvot was outstanding.

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi, who is a huge fan of the French market, already had eyes on him, but his performances have convinced Villa to make contact. Canvot, 18, is versatile and physically strong, with huge potential, while his contract expires in June 2029. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton and Brentford have also been long-time admirers of him and a deal could be done at around €18m.

Meanwhile, Rennes midfielder Djaoui Cissé, 21, was one of the stars of the U21 Euros last month in Slovakia. After starting on the bench for France, he became a starter and one of the team's most important players. His first season in Ligue 1 was impressive, with Aston Villa (again) and Brighton keeping a careful eye. -- Laurens

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- One potential deal Manchester United are keeping an eye on is Anthony Elanga to Newcastle. United inserted a clause in the deal to send Elanga to Nottingham Forest in 2023 which guarantees them a percentage of the profit. And if his transfer reaches over £55m, it could be a vital boost of funds with money tight this summer. -- Dawson

- Palmeiras went to the Club World Cup with the goal of showcasing at least three of their players: Allan, Joaquín Piquerez, and, most importantly, Richard Ríos. And it has worked. Ríos, 25, has been one of the standout players in the competition and is being monitored by Inter Milan, who consider the Colombia midfielder a perfect addition. -- Daniel Bocatto and Matteo Moretto

- Club América want to extend Javairô Dilrosun's loan to LAFC, as it expires after the Club World Cup. LAFC have registered him for MLS, and he started in their last match, but América's board are trying to negotiate for the player to stay longer in Los Angeles because he isn't in their plans. -- César Caballero, ESPN Deportes

- Cruz Azul are working hard to sign reinforcements for the 2025 Apertura. For now, the club have taken an important step with two foreign players as Gabriel Fernández and Giorgos Giakoumakis have been notified that they can leave. That would free up two foreign spots, which could accelerate negotiations over the signing of AC Milan striker Luka Jovic. -- Javier Rosas, ESPN Deportes

- Aaron Ramsey has been presented as Pumas' first signing and said that the key to his arrival was talking with the team's coach, Efraín Juárez, whom he knows from his time in Europe. "He was very influential," the 34-year-old midfielder said. "That was one of the main reasons I came -- he's a young coach who's already achieved success, and I'm eager to get involved and play my part." -- Fernando Villa, ESPN Deportes