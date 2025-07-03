Open Extended Reactions

Andrée Jeglertz will join Manchester City after Euro 2025. Getty

Manchester City have appointed current Denmark head coach Andrée Jeglertz as their manager on a four year deal.

The 53-year-old will join the Women's Super League (WSL) side at the conclusion of the ongoing Euros.

Denmark play Sweden on Friday in their opening game of the tournament, with Poland and Germany also in Group C.

City sacked former manager Gareth Taylor midway through last season after a poor run of form amid an injury crisis. The club hired former manager Nick Cushing on an interim basis, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2024-25 season.

"Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world," Jeglertz said in a statement. "There is so much talent in this group. One of my key things is to continue the job that's been done and take it to the next level.

"We would like to win, develop players and want the players every day to become better. I will do everything I can to take this to the next level and make sure we can play attractive and winning football."

The Swede, who featured for Malmo and Umeå as a defender, led Umeå to the Women's Champions League in 2004.

He guided the club to two more UEFA Women's Cup finals in 2007 and 2008, while also winning four successive league titles and the Swedish Cup, before a spell in men's football in charge of Djurgårdens IF in 2009.

He managed Finland for six years between 2010-2016 before returning to Swedish league football, first with Linköpings FC and then briefly with Umeå.

Man City Women director of football, Therese Sjogran, said: "Andrée brings a wealth of experience at the top of the game as well as a real hunger to drive Manchester City forward.

"I've seen his work first hand at Umeå, Finland and Linköpings, so can understand why he's already had a lot of success at club level. It's clear he's determined to build on that here at City in the coming years."