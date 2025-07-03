Portugal and Spain hold a moment of silence for Diogo Jota ahead of their game at the Women's European Championship. (1:30)

Portugal and Spain players observed a period of silence before their Women's European Championship opening game Thursday in memory of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Both sets of players also wore black armbands for the match. Players and supporters stayed silent for around 20 seconds before the fans started applauding.

Jota and his brother André Silva were killed in a car crash shortly after midnight in northwestern Spain when the Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off a road and burst into flames, Spanish police said earlier.

Their deaths prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, players and officials across both women's and men's soccer.

"We've lost one of our own. He was someone who followed the Navegadoras [Portuguese women's team] closely. We're deeply saddened -- there aren't many words. All we can say is that he will never be forgotten," Portugal coach Francisco Neto said.

Some Portugal fans displayed banners in tribute to Jota before their team's Euro 2025 opener. "Thank you for everything," was written on one. "Rest in peace," said another.

The scoreboard shows an image of Diogo Jota as Portugal and Spain players stand for one minute silence in his memory. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"Today, for them," Portugal forward Francisca (Kika) Nazareth had said on Instagram some hours before the match.

"One of our own," teammate and fellow forward Jéssica Silva wrote, "Diogo wasn't just a star. He was one of the good ones, the loyal ones, the attentive ones, the easy-going ones ... one of those who don't need noise to make their mark.

"Thank you, Diogo. Thank you, André. Football has become poorer ... and so have we. You will never be forgotten."

Speaking to reporters on the way in to the stadium, the president of the Portuguese parliament Jose Aguiar Branco said the country would honour the pair for their contribution to the sport.

"Tomorrow in the Assembly of the Republic, we will vote on the motion of condolence that I will present in order to honour the memory of these two young people and also the legacy that they leave to national sport," he said.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.