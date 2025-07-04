Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- There were points during Renato Portaluppi's prematch news conference Thursday when it seemed as if the Fluminense coach was trying to justify the need to play the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Al Hilal at all.

Question after question in the cramped media room at Camping World Stadium in Orlando was about the financial gulf between the two clubs. Fluminense are dealing with money issues. Al Hilal are backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. At one stage, Portaluppi admitted his team was the "ugly duckling" when compared with others in the last eight. He said Fluminense have "difficulties" with their budget and he accepted that Al Hilal are working under "different conditions."

But time and time again, the 62-year-old Brazilian qualified his comments with the same phrase: "Football is decided on the pitch." He's right, and whatever gap might exist in terms of bank balance wasn't on show in Florida.

Fluminense again showed the determination and resilience that has served them so well during their time in the U.S., booking their place in the semifinals with a 2-1 win over their wealthy Saudi opponents. After the final whistle, players and staff linked arms and danced around the center circle.

Ahead of kickoff, Portaluppi said their campaign in America was a "magical moment." It's not over yet.

"Fluminense fans have a lot to be proud of because of what we've done at this Club World Cup," Portaluppi said afterward. "Wear a jersey, go to the beach, go to the street, go to the mall. This team is doing beautiful things.

"We are the ugly duckling when it comes to finances, but on the pitch it's 11 against 11. Our opponent wants it, but we want it even more. We'll fly to New York to play the semifinal and it's well deserved."

Fluminense's composure and calm proved vital as the underdogs held their nerve to knock off fancied Al Hilal and advance to the Club World Cup semifinals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Fluminense arrived at the Club World Cup with little expectation. They qualified as winners of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, but spent most of last season battling relegation to Brazil's second division. After 11 games of this season, they sit sixth in the table. Underdogs against Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the last 16, they won 2-0. They weren't fancied against Al Hilal either, but they were tight defensively and efficient in front of goal.

"We had few opportunities, but we knew how to make the best of them," Portaluppi said.

Fluminense scored with their first two shots on target. The first was a stunning strike from Martinelli in the first half, the second a winner from substitute Hercules 20 minutes from time. (He came off the bench to score against Inter, too.) Thiago Silva, 41 in September, marshaled the defense with experience and tactical nous. Goalkeeper Fábio, 44, pulled off an exceptional save to stop a Kalidou Koulibaly header.

40' MARTINELLIIIIIIIIIIIII 🇭🇺@FluminenseFC leads 1-0 thanks to a wonder goal from the Brazilian. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Z23SR61KQY — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 4, 2025

"Thiago Silva is huge," Portaluppi said. "He's the coach on the pitch. He conveys calm and experience to the other players. He's the captain, the leader and in hard matches against great clubs. It's important to have a player with his profile.

"He's fundamental. During the week we try not to use him in training so he's 100% available for the match."

Al Hilal's main threat came from Rúben Neves' delivery from free kicks and corners -- it led to an equalizer from Marcos Leonardo -- but they couldn't replicate the performance in which they stunned Manchester City 4-3 after extra time in the prior round. Perhaps beating City took too much out of them.

Two players, Neves and compatriot João Cancelo, were also dealing with the tragic loss of a close friend. The pair were in tears before kickoff during a minute's silence in memory of international teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash alongside his brother André Silva on Thursday.

"We have to say thanks to Ruben and Joao," coach Simone Inzaghi said. "We were all touched by the tragedy. They come from Portugal so they were really sad. They didn't give up, and played the game in the best possible way, but they were very sad about their two friends who passed away."

Marcos Leonardo pulled a goal back for Al Hilal early in the second half, but Fluminense stood tall to advance. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite the defeat, Inzaghi, who was parachuted into the job just days before the Club World Cup after leaving Inter Milan, said his team has made an important step forward -- particularly thanks to the victory over City. When he got up to leave following his postmatch news conference, he was applauded out of the room by Saudi reporters. Al Hilal are out, but they've left their mark.

"The tournament was a milestone," Inzaghi said. "They put their heart on the pitch. We played five games in 16 days and they gave it their all. I really cannot blame them for anything. It's been a beautiful tournament, but of course we're a bit sad and sour tonight."

Fluminense, meanwhile, move on. They reached the last Club World Cup final -- albeit the shortened version -- before being well beaten by City. They arrived in America with little hope of repeating the feat, but now sit just one game away from the final.

Portaluppi's team will likely be underdogs again in the last four, though it has been a wonderful summer: Their results mean Fluminense are now up to $60.8 million in prize money at the FIFA Club World Cup, which is equivalent to 81.7% of their total revenue last year. After they've already defied the odds to get this far, it would be brave to bet against them now.