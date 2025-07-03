Open Extended Reactions

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira has told teenage winger Estêvão to showcase his talent against Chelsea on Friday and help his current team knock his future employers out of the Club World Cup.

The highly-rated winger was signed by Chelsea last year in a deal ESPN reported was worth an initial €34 million ($40m) with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the total to a figure in the region of €67 million ($78.8m).

After remaining in Brazil this season, he is set to join the Premier League side in July following the conclusion of the Club World Cup.

All eyes will be on the 18-year-old when Palmeiras face off with Chelsea in Friday's quarterfinal in Philadelphia.

Ferreira called Estêvão "a spectacular kid" and, despite the unusual situation, said he remained committed to the club for the remainder of the tournament.

"While he's with us, he has tasks and commitments to fulfill. After that, he'll be free to return to Chelsea. Until then, he'll give his best, and there's no better way to say goodbye than by helping us in this World Cup," Ferreira told a news conference on Thursday.

"And I hope he gives his best so that Chelsea can see all his potential and quality. It will be an opportunity for him to show all his talent."

Estêvão will be in the spotlight when Palmeiras face Chelsea at the Club World Cup. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Estêvão admitted earlier in the tournament that the situation had been a distraction, saying, "It's been hard balancing the emotions of playing my final games for Palmeiras while also thinking about my future at Chelsea."

The admission led to some criticism from Palmeiras fans and local media, but Ferreira defended him in the aftermath saying "it's normal to be nervous in these kind of games, to feel more anxious."

Despite his undeniable talent, the teenager has yet to score or register an assist in the Club World Cup.

Ferreira conceded that his side face an uphill battle against the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners and current Conference League champions.

"To say that Chelsea are better than Palmeiras is simply being realistic," he said. "They came here and bought our best player. What more can I say? But no one plays alone in my teams. We run, fight, suffer and win for each other."

Chelsea come into the match at Lincoln Financial Field as heavy favourites, boasting a squad brimming with international stars despite missing midfielder Moisés Caicedo due to suspension.

Palmeiras will look to Estevao and their team unity to overcome the odds in what promises to be a compelling encounter, hoping to deliver another shock win in the tournament after Al Hilal and Fluminense knocked out Manchester City and Inter Milan respectively in the round of 16.

"The fact that Chelsea are favourites does not mean that we do not also have weapons and ambition. We must face our opponents within our means, within our strategy, within our game plan," Ferreira said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.