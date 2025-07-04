Would Osimhen be a better option for Man United than Ekitike? (1:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Super Eagles captain and World Cup goalkeeper Peter Rufai has died in a Lagos hospital.

He was 61, and reports said he had been ill for some weeks before finally passing about 6 a.m. (West Africa Standard Time) on Thursday.

Rufai's death was confirmed to ESPN by his close friend and former international Waidi Akanni.

"Yes, our friend 'Dodo Mayana' died this morning and he has been moved to the mortuary as we speak," Akanni told ESPN.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau said: "This is a huge loss for Nigerian football. I saw him about a week ago and he was looking lean. When I asked him if all was well, he said he was okay."

NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi expressed shock in Abuja: "I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill. We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigeria football family."

Peter Rufai won the 1994 African Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles and played at the 1994 and 1998 World Cup. Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images

Born Aug. 24, 1963, Rufai represented Nigeria over the course of 17 years and played at the 1994 and 1998 World Cup tournaments after making his international debut in December 1981. He earned 65 caps as a composed, agile and somewhat flamboyant shot-stopper, helping the Super Eagles to win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia after finishing runners up in 1984 and 1988. He was the first-choice goalkeeper at all three AFCON tournaments.

His decisive contributions helped to build his legend.

In 1988, his penalty shootout save from Lakhder Belloumi in the semifinals helped to secure Nigeria's place in the tournament decider. In 1994, again in the semifinals, this time against holders, Ivory Coast, he saved from Armani Yao before Rashidi Yekini converted the winning penalty that sent Nigeria to another final.

Rufai captained Nigeria during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., the Super Eagles making their first appearance at the global tournament, and he retained the No. 1 jersey at France '98. He led Nigeria to the round of 16 on both occasions, cementing his status as one of the country's greatest goalkeepers.

Rufai also represented Nigeria at the 1980 and 1988 Olympic Games.

Rufai began his club career as a teenager at Lagos-based Stationery Stores, who reached the 1980 Nigeria FA Cup final. Stores lost to Bendel Insurance by a lone penalty, scored by Sam Okpodu, but the Benin-based club was ineligible to represent Nigeria in the 1981 Africa Cup Winners' Cup because they were under a Confederation of African Football ban.

Stores took their place, and reached the 1981 African Cup Winners' Cup final on the back of Rufai's magnificence, including a penalty save as they held on for a goalless draw in the first leg of the final against Union Douala of Cameroon. Doula won the second leg in Lagos 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Rufai moved on to represent multiple European clubs including Lokeren and Beveren in Belgium, Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands, Farense in Portugal, and Hércules and Deportivo La Coruña in Spain. His club career spanned two decades.

Since his retirement, Rufai had run a goalkeeping academy in Nigeria and Spain.

He is the sixth player from Nigeria's iconic USA '94 team to have died. The others are Uche Okafor, Thompson Oliha, Yekini, Stephen Keshi, and Wilfred Agbonavbare, who was the No. 2 goalkeeper.