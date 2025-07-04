Open Extended Reactions

Martin Ho has been named as Tottenham's new head coach. Eric Alonso - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Martin Ho as head coach on a contract that runs until 2028, the club have confirmed.

The former Manchester United assistant and SK Brann manager replaces Robert Vilahamn, who departed the club after two seasons.

Despite reaching the FA Cup final in Vilahamn's first season, the club finished 11th in the Women's Super League after a disappointing run in his second year.

In his first six months at Brann, Ho led the club to the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, becoming the first Norwegian club to do so.

They were beaten by Barcelona -- who went on to win the competition -- in the quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old also had spells as an assistant coach at Everton and led Liverpool's under-21 side from 2018 to 2019.