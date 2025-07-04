Julien Laurens and Rob Palmer discuss Simone Inzaghi's impact at Al Hilal after their win vs. Man City. (1:03)

Al Hilal have signed Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah on an emergency loan ahead of Friday's Club World Cup quarterfinal against Fluminense.

The 34-year old joins from fellow Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab for the duration of the tournament in the United States. Hamdallah, trained on Thursday with Al Hilal in Orlando.

Injuries to Al Hilal strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic, Marcos Leonardo and Salem Al-Dawsari forced the side to move quickly and find a forward. FIFA allows for such replacements 48 hours before each match, provided it is due to injury.

Abderrazak Hamdallah could play for Al Hilal in their Club World Cup quarterfinal against Fluminese Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

"We needed it [reinforcements] and I'm certain he is going to help us," Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi said of Hamdallah ahead of his team's game against Fluminense at Orlando's Camping World stadium.

Hamdallah was allowed to register for Al Hilal after the Saudi Football Federation moved up the summer registration period to July 3 instead of the original July 20 date.

Hamdallah scored 24 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Al Shabab last season. He joined them last summer from Saudi giants Al Ittihad and is contracted until June 2027 with the Riyadh-based outfit.

Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 in the previous round thanks to Marcos Leonardo's extra-time goal to reach the quarterfinals.