Philippe Coutinho underwhelmed during his time at Aston Villa. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Aston Villa have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho has joined Brazilian side Vasco de Gama on a permanent basis.

Coutinho spent last season on loan at the Brazilian outfit, where he made 31 appearances and scored five goals.

The move brings an end to an underwhelming spell in Birmingham for the Brazil international, who first joined the club on loan in January 2022. His eight goal contributions in the second half of the season saw Villa sign him on a four-year permanent deal.

But, Coutinho failed to kick on in his first-full season at Villa Park, making just 22 appearances in all competitions. He spent the next two seasons on loan at Qatari side Al-Duhail and Vasco de Gama.

"Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Philippe for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career," the Premier League club said in a statement.