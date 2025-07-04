Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea were fined €20 million ($23.6m) for breaking financial monitoring rules and Barcelona were ordered to pay €15m ($17.7m) by UEFA on Friday.

Both clubs face higher fines in future seasons if they miss financial targets set by UEFA.

Chelsea had been under investigation for the £76.5m ($104.4m) sale of two hotels between subsidiaries of Chelsea's holding company, BlueCo 22 Ltd.

The west London club's fine matches the record €20m ($23.6m) sanction imposed in 2014 on Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain by UEFA. Those were the first round of penalties in the system then called Financial Fair Play.

In other investigations settled on Friday, UEFA fined financially troubled French club Lyon €12.5m ($14.7m) with future fines conditional on meeting targets.

The club owned by American businessman John Textor is fighting an appeal case next week against being demoted from Ligue 1 amid its financial turmoil, and could yet be excluded by UEFA from the Europa League next season.