Wimbledon 2025: Cam Norrie earns fourth-round berth with straight-sets win

Cam Norrie is looking to better his run to the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2022. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Cam Norrie booked his place in the fourth round at Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory over Italian Matteo Bellucci on his favoured Court One on Friday.

Norrie's 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 win ensures he remains the only British man left on the men's side of the draw following world No. 4 Jack Draper's exit on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who has struggled for form in recent years before his purple patch at the championships this time out, won three matches on Court One during his run to the semifinals in 2022.

But it was Bellucci who had the upper hand at the start of the contest as he broke to love in the opening game before battling to a successful hold of serve in the second. Norrie, though, fought back and held his nerve during a tense tiebreak, with a well-placed backhand deciding the set in his favour.

Having dealt with the best Belluci had to offer on a warm day in south west London, Norrie navigated the following two sets with relative ease to secure victory inside two hours and 28 minutes.

The Brit will play either Chile's Nicolas Jarry or Brazil's Joao Fonseca in the fourth round.