Emma Hayes reflects on her first year in charge of the USWNT. (2:27)

Hayes: First year as USWNT coach better than a dream (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

United States midfielder Korbin Albert has joined OL Lyonnes from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-season deal until the end of June 2028.

Albert joined PSG in 2022. She played 71 matches in all competitions and scored nine goals for the Parisian club.

Albert has made 26 appearances for the United States. She was part of the team which won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year.

Albert will join fellow American midfielder and USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps at Lyonnes, who last month announced Jonatan Giráldez as its new head coach.

Korbin Albert has joined OL Lyonnes from Paris Saint-Germain. Getty Images

Joe Montemurro just departed after only one year as the Lyonnes head coach to take over the same role with the Australian women's national team.

Giráldez left the Washington Spirit after less than a year to join Lyonnes, who shares Michele Kang as an owner.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Albert's fellow USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes was also finalizing move to OL Lyonnes, from Ajax Amsterdam.

A source told ESPN that the clubs agreed a fee of around €450k, with Ajax also receiving a percentage in a future transfer. Yohannes' contract with Ajax ran through June 2026.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Kassouf and The Associated Press was used in this report.