Canada forward Jonathan David signed a five-year contract with Juventus on Friday.

After his five-year contract at Lille expired, David joined the record 36-time Italian champion on a free transfer.

The deal is worth €6 million ($7 million) per season, with up to €2 million ($2.4 million) in bonuses, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Jonathan David was presented as a new Juventus player on Friday.

It's the first big market move by new Juventus general manager Damien Comolli, who confirmed last month that Igor Tudor will stay on as coach.

Juventus needs firepower up front with Dusan Vlahovic having fallen out of favor and likely to leave the club.

The 25-year-old David scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 matches across all competitions for Lille last season.

David is also Canada's all-time leading scorer with 36 goals in 67 appearances.