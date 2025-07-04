Portugal and Spain hold a moment of silence for Diogo Jota ahead of their game at the Women's European Championship. (1:30)

Diogo Jota's Liverpool teammates will attend the funeral of the 28-year-old and his brother André Silva in Portugal on Saturday, a source has told ESPN.

Portugal and Liverpool forward Jota and his brother were killed in a car crash in northern Spain on Wednesday evening while reportedly driving to the port city of Santander to catch a ferry to England ahead of Jota's planned return to training with the Premier League champions on Monday.

The brothers' funeral will be held Saturday at the Matriz de Gondomar church, located 33 kilometres from Porto, after family and friends gathered for a wake on Friday.

And a source has told ESPN that members of the Liverpool squad will be travelling to Portugal for the funeral on Saturday morning.

Jota and his parents both have homes in Gondomar, where he started his playing career as a child. Gondomar is a working-class town next to Porto, where Jota was born.

Liverpool's Darwin Núñez attended a wake for Diogo Jota in Gondomar on Friday. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Several Liverpool players have paid tribute to Jota, with Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk issuing lengthy posts about the loss of the former Wolves forward.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, also issued public tributes to the player.

Plans for Liverpool to return to preseason training on Monday have been postponed out of respect to Jota.

