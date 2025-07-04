Oasis pays tribute to Diogo Jota during first gig of reunion tour

Oasis fans of all ages have been anticipating the return of the band for a long time, certainly years before its reunion tour was first teased, then confirmed in August 2024. The music of Oasis has been cherished for generations, from the band's run of hit albums in the 1990s to the band's breakup in 2009. Friday night's sold-out show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marked the first time Oasis, fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, had taken to the stage since the breakup.

While many jokingly braced for familiar sibling drama, the concert showcased the best of the iconic band, and it was as if Oasis had never left the stage. The band ripped through a two-hour show of its best songs, performing 23 tracks from its seven albums including "Supersonic," "Champagne Supernova," "Half the World Away" and "Roll With It."

The Gallagher brothers are known for being avid Man City fans, but toward the end of the show, they paid tribute to the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota during a performance of "Live Forever."

Oasis' first gig in 16 years pays tribute to Diogo Jota during the performance of Live Forever. pic.twitter.com/V3FnC40JsB — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 4, 2025

Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva, 25, were killed in a car crash Thursday near Zamora, Spain. Tributes have poured in from all over the world since the news broke, with Oasis providing the latest high-profile memorial for the duo.

The brothers' funeral will be held in Gondomar, Portugal, on Saturday morning.

Oasis continues its tour Saturday in Cardiff before shows in Manchester, London and Edinburgh, as well as additional dates around the world. The tour concludes in Sao Paulo on Nov. 23.