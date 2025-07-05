Open Extended Reactions

Amid urgent calls for clarity on its future from players and fans, Western United insist that a takeover of the A-League outfit by American investors is in its final stages, with John Aloisi nearing a return as coach of its A-League Men side.

Drawn to host Sydney FC in the round of 32 of the Australia Cup, United's men's side is scheduled to return to training in the coming days. After breach notices for unpaid wages were filed for the second time in as many months, the Tarneit-based side had risked players voiding their contracts had they failed to meet their outstanding obligations by Friday but a spokesperson told ESPN that players and staff had been paid outstanding wages, the former of which was verified to ESPN by players' union Professional Footballers Australia (PFA).

Nonetheless, with Aloisi's contract expiring following the 2024-25 A-League Men season, who was set to oversee the side's preparations for the Sky Blues wasn't clear, especially after after assistant coach Andrew Durante's departure on Monday -- ESPN understands the 43-year-old is set to take up an assistant's role elsewhere in the A-League Men -- and the exits of goalkeeping coach Michael Theo, strength coach Louis Mazza, and team manager Daniel Hutchison.

Western United expects John Aloisi to return as coach. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

But United, who are the sole A-League Men side yet to confirm their head coach for the 2025-26 season, said that it was both their and Socceroo legend Aloisi's intention for him to return, with one source telling ESPN they believed a deal would be sealed this week following his the 49-year-old's return from Europe.

"The club is in negotiations with John Aloisi and the intentions of both John and the club are for him to continue in his role as A-League Men Head Coach," a United spokesperson told ESPN, also confirming the club's football department continued to review its A-League Women side and coach Kat Smith, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

The ongoing saga surrounding United's future is occurring against a backdrop of its parent company Western Melbourne Group (WMG) seeking to finalise a sale of both the financially stricken A-League outfit, and the broader real estate project it's attached to, to the Minnesota-based Kaminski family, through the KAM Melbourne subsidiary of their KAM Sports business.

That deal would cover the club's debts and claims from creditors -- allowing them to sign men's players after the imposition of a FIFA transfer ban -- but remains yet to be completed; The Age reporting last week on ongoing legal battles United chair Jason Sourasis and investor Steve Horvat are facing with the ATO and creditors.

"WMG and KAM Melbourne are in the final stages of completing the transaction, which will see a large capital injection into Western Melbourne Group and Western United Football Club," a United spokesperson said.

Western United's Tarneit training base Western United

Australian Professional Leagues (APL) executive chairman Stephen Conroy, who is currently overseas, reiterated to ESPN on Friday his June 24 remarks that the league had yet to receive a formal proposal from KAM to acquire United's licence.

Representatives of United's men's and women's sides, meanwhile, met with the PFA on Friday, and union chief executive Beau Busch, who during his playing career was on the books of North Queensland Fury when they collapsed, told ESPN that players urgently needed certainty, calling the current situation "untenable".

"After three months of late payments and huge uncertainty regarding July's wages, players are understandably concerned as to whether the club can meet its current and future commitments," Busch told ESPN.

"The players require urgent clarity from the game's leaders as they return to pre-season. The current situation is untenable and continues to cause enormous harm and only serves to underscore the governance failings of [A-League regulators] Football Australia and the APL, and the need for urgent reforms."

Football Australia's national club licensing regulations for 2025 stipulated that a decision on the awarding of licences for the A-League Men, which carry strict financial criteria and reporting requirements, needed to be determined by May 16, and for clubs to be informed of their determination three days later. This, the union noted, has yet to occur for any club.

"The players are owed a duty of care from FA as the professional game's regulator; however, what they are currently receiving is silence and inaction," remarked Busch.

Busch's call follows a similar demand from members of the club's fan representative group (FRG), who in a letter posted to social media exhorted Sourasis, United's board, and KAM Melbourne to provide clarity surrounding the status of the proposed takeover and the club's future.

"In our previous discussions with the club, the FRG expressed the firm position that transparent and timely communication is important in maintaining the trust and confidence of the fanbase," said the statement. " It is apparent to all that the club's leadership has failed to meet those minimum expectations.

"We are now in a position where we can no longer remain silent."