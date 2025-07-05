Transfer rumors, news: Arteta sets two-week deadline for Gyökeres

Alexis Nunes and Frank Leboeuf react to Gonzalo García's performance for Real Madrid in their 1-0 win vs. Juventus. (1:25)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants a new striker to be at the club within a fortnight as talks over Viktor Gyökeres drag on, while Luis Díaz is Barcelona's priority after Nico Williams snubbed them. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Williams shuns Barça, signs 10-year Athletic deal

- Rashford's No. 10 shirt to be given to Cunha - sources

- Man United tell wantaway stars to delay return - sources

Viktor Gyökeres is expected to leave Sporting CP in this window. Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are afraid that their striker search could drag on well into the summer, and boss Mikel Arteta wants a signing in place within two weeks. The Daily Mail reports that Arteta has grown frustrated with negotiations with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyökeres, and if progress isn't made he will move on to alternatives. The Sun adds that Arsenal are digging their heels in regarding Benjamin Sesko's valuation while his club, RB Leipzig, want upward of £70m -- but the Gunners suggest £60m is fair. Leipzig need to bring in funds to rebuild their squad and had hoped to move on Xavi Simons after the attacking midfielder asked to leave, but his recent form hasn't attracted clubs. Arsenal still haven't made an offer for Sesko.

- After Nico Williams turned down Barcelona to sign a 10-year contract with Athletic Club, Mundo Deportivo has reported that the Blaugrana's priority for the wing is Liverpool's Luis Díaz with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford being their second choice. The report claims that the 28-year-old Diaz wants to join them but feels now is not the right time to be pushing for a move. Rashford dreams of playing for Barca and is willing to lower his salary to join them and isn't wanted by Ruben Amorim, while the Red Devils value the 27-year-old at £40m and don't want a loan.

- Corriere dello Sport has suggested that "these are decisive hours" in Juventus' efforts to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, with sporting director Damien Comolli intensifying his contacts with the 25-year-old having completed a deal for Jonathan David. The Bianconeri are in agreement with the Red Devils regarding either a swap deal involving midfielder Douglas Luiz or a transfer worth €25m plus bonuses, but there isn't an agreement on the contract despite Sancho being willing to accept a salary reduction.

- Dusan Vlahovic's future remains uncertain with Juventus wanting to offload the striker, who has already turned down offers from the Saudi Pro League and Fenerbahce. Approaches made by Spanish and English clubs also haven't turned into real negotiations, so Gazzetta dello Sport has offered an insight into possible destinations in Italy. AC Milan could be an option, Internazionale could move if he eventually leaves as a free agent next summer, while Napoli could make an effort to sign the 25-year-old in August.

- Nick Woltemade has reiterated to VfB Stuttgart that he wants to join Bayern Munich, as reported by Sky Sport Deutschland. There is still no written offer from the Bavarians and they aren't willing to let Stuttgart know what their demands for the striker. The Bundesliga clubs still remain in contact and Stuttgart don't see the 23-year-old as untouchable despite wanting to keep him.

COMPLETED DEALS

- Burnley have signed Kyle Walker from Manchester City on a two-year deal.

OTHER RUMORS

- Al-Hilal will make a "huge" offer to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen once they have completed the signing of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. (Nicolo Schira)

- Al Qadsiah are willing to offer Atalanta €50m plus €5m in add-ons for Mateo Retegui, while the striker is also liked by AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle United have made Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini their priority for the defense, with the 21-year-old being valued at £30m. (The Times)

- Napoli are still interested in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean and could start a domino effect by moving for the 25-year-old if Osimhen leaves soon. (Nicolo Schira)

- Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Internazionale are all interested in Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who prefers the prospect of Liverpool. (Ekrem Konur)

- AC Milan have looked to overtake Napoli in their efforts to sign Lorenzo Lucca and have made their first contact with Udinese regarding the striker. (Sky Sport Italia)

- While Internazionale still favor Parma's Giovanni Leoni, they are also interested in Koni De Winter. Genoa want €25m-€30m for the 23-year-old and there would be competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and Atalanta. (Calciomercato)

- AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata is getting closer to joining Como for €10m, while the two clubs have a €25m agreement for Malick Thiaw despite a Premier League club showing interest in the Milan center back. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Maxim De Cuyper had been waiting for AC Milan but is now ready to accept Brighton & Hove Albion's offer of a contract until 2030, as Club Brugge have agreed to the Seagulls' offer of €18m plus €2m in add-ons. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bologna have an agreement on a two-year contract with an option for another year for Federico Bernadeschi, and a one-year contract with an option for another with Ciro Immobile. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Ajax have received an offer from Crystal Palace for Borna Sosa, as the Eagles look to provide depth and competition for left-back Tyrick Mitchell. (The Athletic)

- Stade Rennais and Valencia have joined Freiburg, Leeds United and Nice in showing an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Franck Honorat. (Foot Mercato)