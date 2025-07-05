Euro 2025 Daily: Wales fans light up Lucerne on tournament bow

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's European Championship is off and running. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Wales show they have a lot to learn

LUCERNE, Switzerland -- It was a cruel awakening for Wales in their major tournament debut. Against European powerhouse Netherlands, the 2017 winners of the tournament, Wales were not gifted an easy introduction to Euros life, suffering a 3-0 loss.

The travelling fans showed up in their masses. A loud and emotional contingent sang a rendition of "Yma O Hyd" ("Still Here") and belted out the national anthem prior to kick off. Before this, the fan walk was a valiant effort. It was no match for the dedicated sea of orange that paraded to the stadium, though.

The Wales fans trailed behind, allowing the Dutch to bask in the glory first, almost permitting them to lead the way -- but on the field Wales did not cower or fall behind the juggernauts.

The debutants were hard to break down, frustrating their Dutch opponents and looking like a side who could pull off an upset. At the end of the first 45 minutes, the Wales manager, former international Rhian Wilkinson, couldn't have asked for a better showing.

But in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, despite their best efforts to head into the break level, Wales conceded to Vivianne Miedema, netting her 100th international goal. The strike sapped the energy out of the side and with another 45 to go, Wales suddenly looked tired and run off their feet.

That should not come as a surprise, though. Dutch captain Sherida Spitse has two more caps (244) than Wales have played international games (242) since 1993. That stat alone is reflective of just how unfledged this team are.

On the back foot, it was not long before Victoria Pelova, a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, doubled the lead and then set up Esmee Brugts for the third.

Wales pulled off some impressive defending -- namely from goalkeeper Olivia Clark and Gemma Evans -- to prevent a worse drubbing.

Wales' five shots (none on target) were never going to be enough compared to Netherlands' 19 attempts. Handed another blow, pivotal forward Ceri Holland was subbed off suffering what looked like a hamstring injury, marring the remaining 10 minutes and possibly the rest of their campaign.

In the 83rd minute, the fans rang out another rendition of the national anthem, showing that despite a pending loss in their opening game, the fans were still behind The Dragons.

There were positives: solid defending, a newly aggressive counterattack and a grit that was unrelenting. But their harsh first taste of a major tournament is not going to get any easier. They face France next on Wednesday before concluding their group against rivals and holders England on July 13. -- Emily Keogh

Fans of Wales get their first taste of tournament football. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Asllani feels the heat as she celebrates 200th cap

Kosovare Asllani made history on Friday by becoming only the ninth European player to reach at least 200 caps for their country in the women's game. The Sweden star, who assisted Filippa Angeldahl's goal in a 1-0 victory against Denmark, made her debut for her country in September 2009 at 19 against Romania. Less than a year later, during the 2009 Euros, she scored her first international goal and she has added 47 more since then. Now 35, the London City Lionesses forward, who has also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid in her wonderful career, is still going strong and played 83 minutes.

"I am incredibly proud of this achievement," she said. "It is something I didn't want to think about too early but now it's very special. Only two players have done it before in Swedish football history so I am really proud." She joins Eugénie Le Sommer (200, France), Florentina Olar (201, Romania), Gemma Fay (203, Scotland), Patrizia Panico (204, Italy), Katrine Pedersen (210, Denmark), Therese Sjogran (214, Sweden), Birgit Prinz (214, Germany), Caroline Seger (240, Sweden) and also Sherida Spitse (244, Netherlands) -- who is the only other player at these Euros.

After winning two silver Olympic medals and finishing third at the 2019 World Cup, Asllani will hope to add more silverware in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, out of the frying pan and into the fire was quite literally how Sweden's players felt after the game, encountering an even hotter mixed zone as they attended post-match media duties.

"How can you stand here in this heat, is this a garage or what?" Asllani asked reporters as she used the cold bottle of water she was holding as an ice pack on her head. "They have to change this ... maybe there will be a call to UEFA tonight!"

Sweden have informed UEFA of what they deemed far-from-optimal conditions, suggesting the governing body install fans or something similar to improve the climate for future games at the Stade de Genève. -- Sam Marsden

Kosovare Asllani of Sweden Women celebrates her 200th match Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images

Angeldahl's son blocked from joining mum

No one was happier to see Filippa Angeldahl net Sweden's winner against Denmark in their Group C opener than her young son. He was watching in Geneva and, at full-time, raced on to the pitch to celebrate with his mum. However, security guards were quick to enforce the no kids on the grass rule, sending him back to the stands.

"It turns out children weren't allowed on the pitch," the Real Madrid midfielder told reporters. "It was a bit sad, but we got to spend a little time together." -- Marsden

Maddli stars after every match

At every game at this summer's tournament, there is a very special guest in attendance. It's not a Hollywood celebrity or a member of royalty but, in fact, Maddli -- the tournament mascot.

This larger-than-life Saint Bernard puppy, a breed of dog synonymous with Switzerland's Western Alps, makes an appearance at the full-time whistle of every match, much to the delight of the younger fans out here at the Euros.

Maddli's name is inspired by Madeleine Boll, the first female licensed footballer in Switzerland. Boll made 16 appearances for the national team between 1972 and 1978, scoring nine goals. In 1965, at just 12 years old, Boll obtained a licence to play football with FC Sion's boys' youth team. However, months later it was taken away after the club said it had made an error, having not actually realised she was a girl. The nod to Boll, now 72, is a reminder of how far the women's game has come, not just in Switzerland but across Europe.

Supporters can buy stuffed Maddli toys from merchandise stands across the country; a special memento of Switzerland's sporting history.-- Beth Lindop

A real-life Maddli, the official mascot of the Euros, appears on the pitch after each fixture. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Aleixandri targets unique treble

Spain defender Laia Aleixandri has revealed to ESPN she has told her teammates to make her stay in Switzerland a "good honeymoon" as she targets a unique treble this summer.

Aleixandri got married last month but had to forfeit a honeymoon to focus on preparing for the Euros. She then sealed a "dream" return to Barcelona from Manchester City and now wants to complete a hat trick of personal landmarks by lifting the trophy in Basel on July 27.

"It's something I've mentioned to many of my teammates," she told ESPN. "I told them: 'Right, seeing as I am not going to have a honeymoon, let's at least make this a good honeymoon here at the Euros and go on and win the trophy.' I think we're on a good path and I really hope I complete the treble." -- Marsden

Cerci salutes injured Gwinn

Germany forward Selina Cerci paid a moving tribute to Giulia Gwinn, who suffered a knee injury during Friday's 2-0 win over Poland and will miss the rest of the tournament. All the Germany went into the dressing room to share their victory with Gwinn.

Coming back out of the tunnel to salute the fans with her teammates, Cerci, who came on for the last five minutes of the match, was wearing Gwinn's shirt back-to-front. The Hoffenheim winger, who is very close to the Bayern Munich defender off the pitch, also posted a message for her on social media: "Us For You - We play with your heart," adding a heart and fingers crossed emojis. -- Julien Laurens

Selina Cerci of Germany wears the shirt of teammate Giulia Gwinn. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA hopes to smash TV records

After having launched a six-year plan in 2024 to create a sustainable ecosystem for the women's game and investing €1 billion over this period, UEFA are trying to take this tournament to the next level. Prize money for participating countries has been tripled, from €16 million to €41m. For the first time, each player will receive a guaranteed bonus from their FA for taking part.

The objective is to get more than 500 million TV viewers, smashing the record of 374 million from 2022. Sponsors revenues have also grown by 145% compared to 2022, with more than 20 sponsors on board. And 600,000 tickets have been sold already, more than ever before, with 22 of the 31 games sold out for now. -- Laurens