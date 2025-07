The "ESPN FC" crew discuss whether Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens the answer to Chelsea's problems out wide. (2:45)

Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a contract until 2032, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

"It feels great," Gittens said. "It's a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

"I can't wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It's an amazing feeling."

Dortmund had already announced a deal had been agreed on Thursday.