Giulia Gwinn left Germany's opening Euro 2025 game injured. Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn will miss the remainder of Euro 2025 after suffering a medial cruciate ligament (MCL) injury in the first half of Germany's group stage opener against Poland, which ended 2-0.

The 26-year-old underwent a scan on Saturday after being forced off in the 40th minute. She was visibly distraught after twisting her leg while preventing a goal attempt from Poland's Ewa Pajor.

The German federation confirmed Gwinn would be out for "several weeks," ruling her out of the rest of the tournament.

"The next steps will be discussed with all involved parties," a DFB statement read.

After the game, Germany's players and the coach, Christian Wück ran back to the dressing room before coming back out to applaud the travelling fans.

"Of course, we went to Giulia," Wück said after the game. "I said straight away we are going to talk to her and, after that, we are going back out to see the fans."

Gwinn missed the 2023 World Cup following her second ACL injury after sustaining the injury first in 2020. She has made 63 appearances for Germany and scored 14 goals and was named national team captain in February.

Germany return to action against Denmark on Tuesday and conclude their group stage run against Sweden on July 12.