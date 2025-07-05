Open Extended Reactions

Vivianne Miedema is Netherlands' all-time goalscorer. Getty

Vivianne Miedema has scored her 100th goal for the Netherlands in their Euro 2025 opener against debutants Wales, becoming the first male or female Dutch player to reach the milestone.

Miedema, who took the armband for the evening, struck from the edge of the box in the second minute of half-time stoppage time after Wales frustrated the Dutch in Lucerne.

The 28-year-old missed out on the 2023 World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in December 2022, marking a 22-month gap between goals 95 and 96.

She played a key role in Oranje's Euro 2017 victory on home soil. In June 2019, Miedema became the Netherlands' all-time top scorer after netting her 60th goal and ended the subsequent World Cup campaign with a silver medal after a defeat to the United States.

She set a tournament record the following year during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scoring 10 goals.