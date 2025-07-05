Euro 2025: France vs England latest updates from Group D

Lauren James and Lucy Bronze pick the best of the players they've played alongside, including the player with the most aura. (1:47)

It's go-time for the Lionesses. The defending champions begin their Euro 2025 campaign against fellow-heavyweights France in a blockbuster Group D clash.

Both sides' lead up to the tournament has been far from smooth. England were rocked by the double-blow of Mary Earps' retirement and Millie Bright's decision to pull out of selection. Veteran forward Fran Kirby also decided to call time on her career after being told she won't be picked for the tournament.

Meanwhile for Les Bleus, manager Laurent Bonadei took the radical decision to leave out captain Wendie Renard, all-time highest goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer and the experienced Kenza Dali. The trio have 444 caps between them. France have never won the Euros and Bonadei referenced Einstein as he spoke of doing things differently

Wiegman and Bonadei will only know too well that an opening game win will ease the scrutiny around their teams.

ESPN has all the updates from Zurich.