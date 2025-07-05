Mexico defender Cesar Montes believes USMNT's counterattacks can potentially hurt his side as they prepare to face them in the Golf Cup final. (0:33)

HOUSTON -- Mexico striker Santiago Giménez has plenty of motivation going into Sunday's Gold Cup final against the United States: a chance to lift Mexico's record-extending 10th Concacaf title, earn a priceless win over its top rival -- and get a chance to take a playful jab over his American teammates at AC Milan.

"I'm really looking forward to it [the final], because in the end, it's the North American clasico, and the last few games against the United States have been really tough," Giménez told reporters Saturday ahead of the final at NRG Stadium.

"Also, because I have [Christian] Pulisic and [Yunus] Musah in the [Milan] locker room, so I want to go and make fun of them a little.

"As I said before, it's the North American clasico, and it's not just today, it's always been [a clasico]. I think the rivalry with the United States in football has always been there, and it's a wonderful thing, it's part of football. Every national team, every club has its clasico, its rival to beat, and I think our rival to beat is the United States."

Despite the bragging rights at stake this summer, neither Musah nor Pulisic, along with a long list of marquee U.S. players, will be on the opposite side of the field to Gimenez on Sunday, having been made unavailable for the Gold Cup due to reasons ranging from injuries, rest and Club World Cup duties.

Santiago Giménez is hoping to secure bragging rights over AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic. Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Nonetheless, Mauricio Pochettino's alternate U.S. roster has still found a way to Sunday's championship, which will mark the eighth time that the two rival nations will meet in the Gold Cup final.

Mexico has won five of those clashes, while the U.S. has won two. In their previous head-to-head in the tournament's 2021 championship match, the Americans defeated Mexico 1-0 in extra time.

"It's not just a clasico, it's a final, and finals are there to be won," said Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez ahead of the match. "So we have to give our all. But the most important thing, I think, is to enjoy ourselves, enjoy the game."

Mexico is the all-time leader in Gold Cup titles with nine, while the USMNT is second with seven trophies. As for the managers, Mexico's 's Javier Aguirre is in his third spell in charge and previously lifted the Gold Cup in 2009. Pochettino, meanwhile, is seeking his first piece of silverware with the USMNT.