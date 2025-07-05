Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team needs the "pressure" and "stress" of Sunday's Gold Cup final against Mexico in order to prepare for next summer's World Cup.

As a co-host of the competition, alongside Mexico and Canada, the U.S. does not need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, meaning after Sunday it will not have any competitive games before kicking off next summer.

"I think it's going to be maybe the last game that we are going to play under pressure and to play under pressure is what we need, the team needs, because we already qualified for the World Cup," Pochettino told reporters on Saturday.

"I think it's important that we have that difficult scenario to feel the pressure, to feel the stress."

In what is expected to be a majority Mexico crowd at NRG Stadium, Pochettino embraced the challenge of trying to win the USMNT's eighth Gold Cup title. Sunday's meeting will also be the eighth at a Gold Cup final between the rival nations, with Mexico seeking a record-extending 10th title.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to lift the Gold Cup trophy with the United States in Sunday's final. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Pochettino noted that reaching this point was the goal for the summer with an alternate squad missing a number of key players, including Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson, although they're still aiming for more.

"To arrive in the final of the Gold Cup was the objective. That was our first step and now our second step, third step, is to win," said the Argentine coach.

During the team's last training session on Saturday before the game, Pochettino gathered his players and staff as he gave a message to the huddled group in Houston.

"He said something about his dreams last night and about his dream for tomorrow," midfielder Malik Tillman told media of what Pochettino shared.

"I mean, we are a close group. We've been now together for, he said, I think 40 days. So obviously the game means a lot to us tomorrow.

"Obviously [the dream] it was about winning and lifting the trophy. So if we believe in that, I think we have a good chance to do this tomorrow."

Mexico's 's Javier Aguirre is in his third spell in charge and previously lifted the Gold Cup in 2009. Pochettino, meanwhile, is seeking his first piece of silverware with the USMNT.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.