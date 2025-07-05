Open Extended Reactions

Despite goals from NWSL duo Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) and Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC), Zambia were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Morocco at Rabat's Olympic Stadium on Saturday in the opening game of the delayed 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The tournament finally kicked off with a clash between two of the favourites after it was controversially pushed back from last year to avoid a clash with the Paris Olympics.

Although they failed to take their chances at times and had only 31% of the possession, Zambia were the more threatening of the two sides for most of the game -- playing on the counter with breathtaking speed and managing 11 shots, with six on target. Morocco had only eight shots, with three on goal.

Banda opened the scoring in the first minute, tiptoeing through a red sea of Moroccan bodies and unleashing from long range. Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi got behind the ball, but spilled it into the bottom corner.

Zambia's attack is among the most potent in world football, but their defensive frailty has often been exposed at major tournaments.

Morocco capitalised on this as Najat Badri drew a foul from Orlando Pride midfielder Grace Chanda inside the penalty area, allowing Ibtissam Jraïdi to step up and level the scores in the 12th minute following a VAR check. Ngambo Musole dived the wrong way as the ball sailed into the top corner.

In the 27th minute, Zambia regained the upper hand. Mary Wilombe's long ball forward out the back was brought down by the chest of Banda, who set Racheal Kundananji up to stroke home into the bottom corner and put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Er-Rmichi could do little about that goal, but almost conceded another soft one on the stroke of half-time. She spilled a long-range effort from Kundananji into the path of Orlando's Prisca Chilufya. However, the experienced goalkeeper recovered to save Chilufya's the follow-up effort.

In the 77th minute, Nouhaila Benzina appeared to inadvertently catch Kundananji as she prevented the Bay FC star from slotting into a gaping net from a cutback in the box. Kundananji went down and although she eventually got back on the field, she appeared to be in pain -- with the extent of any damage she may have suffered still unclear. The challenge was deemed by referee Shamirah Nabadda to be fair without any referral for a VAR check -- seemingly to the frustration of Zambia head coach Nora Häuptle.

Morocco slowly began to take control of the game in the closing minutes. Ghizlane Chebbak played Fatima Tagnaout in behind, but she blazed over the bar in the 82nd minute.

Chebbak had her moment of magic at last in the 87th minute, sending a long-range shot sailing into the top corner. Musole failed to dive as the ball flew past her, allowing the Atlas Lionesses to draw level.

Ultimately, nothing could separate two of Africa's best sides as they each took a point from their Group A opener. On Sunday, the other two teams in the group -- Senegal and DR Congo -- will meet

There will subsequently be two fixtures from Group B. Nigeria will face Tunisia and Algeria will play Botswana at 8pm.

Moment of the Day: Chebbak's equaliser was certainly the most thrilling moment of solo brilliance, clinching our Moment of the Day honour ahead of Zambia's brilliantly orchestrated second goal - a superb team effort.

Player of the Day: Banda was officially Woman of the Match in the only game of the day with a goal and an assist and it is impossible to overlook her for first place here. There were flashes of brilliance from Chebbak, while Kundananji worked tirelessly out wide on and off the ball. However, Banda was the most consistently brilliant player on either side.