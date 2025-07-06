Open Extended Reactions

Maxim De Cuyper has signed for Brighton. Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper on a five-year contract from Club Brugge, the Premier League club have confirmed.

De Cuyper, 24, helped Brugge win the Belgian Pro League in 2023-24 and the Belgian Cup last season. He made his Belgium debut in June 2024, and has earned 10 international caps, scoring three goals.

"He has a great reputation for creativity and has shown his ability across different positions, although we primarily see him challenging for a left-back spot with us," Brighton coach Fabian Huerzeler said in a statement.

Brighton begin their league campaign at home to Fulham on Aug. 16.