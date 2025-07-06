Transfer rumors, news: Man United make move for Calvert-Lewin

Alexis Nunes and Frank Leboeuf react to Gonzalo García's performance for Real Madrid in their 1-0 win vs. Juventus. (1:25)

How 'revelation' Gonzalo García is making his mark at the Club World Cup (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are preparing a contract offer for former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Viktor Gyökeres could go on strike to force an exit from Sporting CP for Arsenal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- West Ham reject £50m Tottenham bid for Kudus - source

- Rashford's No. 10 shirt to be given to Cunha - sources

- Man United tell wantaway stars to delay return - sources

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a free agent after his Everton contract expired. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United have joined the race to sign striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, The Sun on Sunday reports. The 28-year-old left Everton earlier this week after nine years at Goodison Park, following the expiry of his contract. He isn't expected to remain a free agent for too long, with Man United boss Ruben Amorim keen on snapping him up to play alongside new arrival Matheus Cunha. Calvert-Lewin, an England international, played 240 times in the Premier League for Everton, scoring 57 goals, but was consistently dogged by injury problems.

- Arsenal believe next week could be crucial in deciding the future of striker target Viktor Gyökeres, who is threatening to go on strike at Sporting CP, the Daily Mirror has revealed. The Sweden international is due to report for preseason training in the coming days, but could refuse to do so in order to facilitate his "dream" move to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners are hopeful that such a move could force Sporting to lower their asking price for Gyökeres, as no official offer has been tabled by any club at this stage.

- Flamengo are closing in on the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Mikey Johnston, according to Sky Sports News. The 26-year-old is expected to travel to Brazil in the coming days to discuss personal terms and "weigh-up" a potential move. A £5 million fee has already been agreed between the two clubs, so it now hinges upon the player's desire to join the South American giants. Johnston, who has been capped 15 times by the Republic of Ireland, joined West Brom last summer from Celtic for £3m.

- Besiktas have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Jens Cajuste on loan from Napoli, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Turkish club will pay an initial €1m loan fee for the 25-year-old, who could make the switch permanently at the end of the campaign if certain conditions are met. Cajuste has been authorized by Napoli to travel to Turkey complete his medical, having spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

COMPLETED DEALS

- Arsenal have completed the signing of Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The north London club beat opposition from top European outfits after triggering Zubimendi's €60 million release clause.

OTHER RUMORS

- Napoli have offered €30m plus Alessandro Zanoli to Bologna for forward Dan Ndoye, 24. (Nicolo Schira)

- Marseille want to keep Leo Balerdi amid strong interest from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus are ready to offer midfielder Douglas Luiz to Manchester United in part-exchange for out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho. (The Sun on Sunday)

- Ethan Nwaneri is reluctant to sign a new contract at Arsenal without reassurances over game time this season. (TalkSPORT)

- Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are both in the race to sign 18-year-old Senegal defender Fallou Diouf. (Ekrem Konur)

- Livingston are close to signing veteran striker Jeremy Bokila on a free transfer. (Rudy Galetti)

- AC Milan have added 23-year-old Gent defender Archie Brown to their left-back shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic are targeting Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson as a direct replacement for Como-bound Nicolas Kuhn. (Scottish Sun)