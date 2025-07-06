How much can be taken from the hot streak that Gonzalo Garcia is on in the Club World Cup for Real Madrid. (1:47)

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo said he is a living a "dream" at the FIFA Club World Cup after earning comparisons to the club's legendary former striker, Raúl, with four goals in five games for Los Blancos.

Gonzalo, 21, is tied with Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo and Benfica winger Ángel Di María in the race for the Club World Cup Golden Boot after his first-half goal in Saturday's 3-2 quarterfinal win against Borussia Dortmund set up a semifinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid have struggled to develop a homegrown goalscorer since Raúl emerged in the 1990s before scoring 323 goals in 741 games -- a club record until his tally was surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Gonzalo a prolific scorer with Madrid's B team Castilla, said he is now determined to justify the Raúl comparisons with more goals for Xabi Alonso's team.

"They [fans] are comparing me with Raúl, a legend," Gonzalo told reporters. "If I can do half of what he did in this shirt then it will be more than a dream.

"I have been working, waiting for a chance, but not in my dreams would I have thought of this.

"I don't feel a lot of pressure. I have been working and waiting for this moment.

"The coach, the players, the staff all give me a lot of confidence. Kylian [Mbappé] is... almost ... let's say the best player in the world. I feel so lucky to share a pitch and training with him, to learn from him."

Gonzalo has drawn comparisons to Real Madrid legend Raúl. Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Madrid face PSG in Wednesday's semifinal in New Jersey having been replaced as European champions by the Champions League winners.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the team must be better prepared to face the French team after conceding two late goals in the quarterfinal win against Dortmund.

"We have to analyse our game and then we will work for the next game," he said. "PSG are a great opponent, current Champions League winners and they had a great season.

"It will be a hard game, they like possession and they press well, so we will have to be prepared.

"The team is doing well. We press well, defend well, attack well. Sometimes we need more possession to kill the game. That is what we have to do better.

"We are getting better every game, learning more from the coach, putting what he wants in the game. It doesn't always happen, but we are getting better."