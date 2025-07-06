Euro 2025 Daily: Hosts Switzerland keep knockout hopes alive

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's European Championship is off and running. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.

The lead: Switzerland keep knockout hopes alive

Hosts Switzerland kept their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive with a 2-0 win over Iceland on Sunday.

Géraldine Reuteler netted the first goal of the evening after Barcelona youngster Syndey Shertenlieb played a perfect ball through for the veteran to finish. Then Alayah Pilgrim went from distance to secure all three points in the must-win game for the hosts.

The home nation were rather passive in front of goal for most of the evening, but rebounded to have 15 shots, with new Manchester City signing Iman Beney proving the best attacking threat. It was the opening game's player of the match, Reuteler, who clinched the opening goal and put Switzerland in the best position to progress out of the the groups, after they lost 2-1 to group leaders Norway, who beat Finland 2-1 in the earlier game.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Norway (Q) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 2 - Switzerland 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3 - Finland 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 - Iceland (E) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Top two countries qualify for quarterfinals

Iceland, despite ranking ahead of Switzerland, were unable to create anything worthwhile, though they registered 12 shots as they tried to keep their campaign alive. Ultimately, they are out of contention to progress past the group stage.

Both sides had moments of brilliance in the first half, but a lack of clinical finishing in the final third left them on an even playing field and both hoping for something to go their way. The hosts had the ball in the back of the net via an own goal but it was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the buildup.

The win leaves Switzerland in position to qualify out of the group stage, providing they beat Finland in the final game. Iceland, though, are out of the tournament altogether.

Group A was determined to be the easiest group, but it is providing the same amount of drama as expected for such a close tournament. -- Emily Keogh

Switzerland kept their knockout round hopes alive at Euro 2025 by beating Iceland on Sunday. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Sights and sounds around Euro 2025

Norway leave it late against Finland

Norway have done an incredible job of bottling any lost fortune from previous tournaments and using it in Euro 2025. An own goal helped them to three points in their tricky opener against hosts Switzerland, and vs. Finland on Sunday they rode their luck once again to claim a victory which would not only book their spot in the knockouts, but also as group winners after the Swiss victory later. It required a fluke cross from the dominant Caroline Graham Hansen, which floated in off the post to give them a 2-1 victory.

Norway had led after only three minutes, thanks to another own goal, this time from Eva Nyström, but Finland were dominant for so much of the match in Sion. Norway had their outstanding goalkeeper, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, blocking anything and everything that came her way.

Finland dominated the midfield in the first half, leading to Norway coach Gemma Grainger making two changes at the break. Still, Finland equalled things up as they found it easy to get through Norway's defence for Oona Sevenius to score. They were unlucky not to be leading, and then Ada Hegerberg's team found that fortunate winner in the 84th minute.

There'll be relief for Norway: this is the first time they've made it through their group since Euro 2013, but equally, they're not yet playing up to the sum of their parts. So far they seem to be living off fortune, rather than a plan to get the best out of their talent and experience. -- Tom Hamilton

Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway celebrates her lucky late winner with teammates. Leiting Gao/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Spain stars look to play their cards right

Pirates and mermaids are helping Spain foster team spirit at their base in Lausanne, where the squad spend their free time captivated by table games. Skull King is a particular favourite, a card game similar to Hearts or Spades but with a pirate twist. The best card is not the pirate card, though, of which there are five in the deck. The pirate cards are trumped by the two mermaid cards and, of course, by the solitary Skull King.

"We're hooked on table games," defender Laia Aleixandri told ESPN. "We're having a great time playing them. We love them and it's also time we spend together. I also like to disconnect by reading and painting, when I can." -- Sam Marsden

England try to reset after France defeat

play 1:31 England camp 'positive' despite opening defeat to France Lotte Wubben-Moy discusses how the England team are feeling after their 2-1 loss to France.

England held their open training day on Sunday, in front of several hundred fans at their base at Sportlange Au. It's in the municipality of Opfikon and is the home of local side FC Glattbrugg. The club's womens' and girls' teams were there, as were supporters from local teams and schools. The mayor of Opfikon was in attendance and made a presentation to the players.

But above all, this was England trying to move on from Saturday night's 2-1 defeat to France. Those who had a few minutes and non-playing squad members were engaged in small-sided games -- with Aggie Beever-Jones appealing to the watching media at one stage for VAR-type guidance on one goal -- as those on the fringes tried to force their way into contention for Wednesday's key match against Netherlands.

Against the back of the training pitch is a gym, with cryotherapy chambers outside. The FA's staff from St George's Park have been working with the Sportlange Au staff to ensure the pitch was in pristine condition for the Lionesses. -- Hamilton