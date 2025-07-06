Euro 2025 Daily: Hosts Switzerland keep knockout hopes alive

The 2025 Women's European Championship is off and running. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.
We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition.
- Women's Euro 2025 bracket, results and fixtures schedule
The lead: Switzerland keep knockout hopes alive
Hosts Switzerland kept their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive with a 2-0 win over Iceland on Sunday.
Géraldine Reuteler netted the first goal of the evening after Barcelona youngster Syndey Shertenlieb played a perfect ball through for the veteran to finish. Then Alayah Pilgrim went from distance to secure all three points in the must-win game for the hosts.
The home nation were rather passive in front of goal for most of the evening, but rebounded to have 15 shots, with new Manchester City signing Iman Beney proving the best attacking threat. It was the opening game's player of the match, Reuteler, who clinched the opening goal and put Switzerland in the best position to progress out of the the groups, after they lost 2-1 to group leaders Norway, who beat Finland 2-1 in the earlier game.
Iceland, despite ranking ahead of Switzerland, were unable to create anything worthwhile, though they registered 12 shots as they tried to keep their campaign alive. Ultimately, they are out of contention to progress past the group stage.
Both sides had moments of brilliance in the first half, but a lack of clinical finishing in the final third left them on an even playing field and both hoping for something to go their way. The hosts had the ball in the back of the net via an own goal but it was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the buildup.
The win leaves Switzerland in position to qualify out of the group stage, providing they beat Finland in the final game. Iceland, though, are out of the tournament altogether.
Group A was determined to be the easiest group, but it is providing the same amount of drama as expected for such a close tournament. -- Emily Keogh
Today's top Euro 2025 news
- Germany fear for Gwinn injury after tearful exit
- Miedema nets 100th goal for Netherlands
- Williamson: England loss due to 'cheap' defending
Sights and sounds around Euro 2025
Norway leave it late against Finland
Norway have done an incredible job of bottling any lost fortune from previous tournaments and using it in Euro 2025. An own goal helped them to three points in their tricky opener against hosts Switzerland, and vs. Finland on Sunday they rode their luck once again to claim a victory which would not only book their spot in the knockouts, but also as group winners after the Swiss victory later. It required a fluke cross from the dominant Caroline Graham Hansen, which floated in off the post to give them a 2-1 victory.
Norway had led after only three minutes, thanks to another own goal, this time from Eva Nyström, but Finland were dominant for so much of the match in Sion. Norway had their outstanding goalkeeper, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, blocking anything and everything that came her way.
Finland dominated the midfield in the first half, leading to Norway coach Gemma Grainger making two changes at the break. Still, Finland equalled things up as they found it easy to get through Norway's defence for Oona Sevenius to score. They were unlucky not to be leading, and then Ada Hegerberg's team found that fortunate winner in the 84th minute.
There'll be relief for Norway: this is the first time they've made it through their group since Euro 2013, but equally, they're not yet playing up to the sum of their parts. So far they seem to be living off fortune, rather than a plan to get the best out of their talent and experience. -- Tom Hamilton
Spain stars look to play their cards right
Pirates and mermaids are helping Spain foster team spirit at their base in Lausanne, where the squad spend their free time captivated by table games. Skull King is a particular favourite, a card game similar to Hearts or Spades but with a pirate twist. The best card is not the pirate card, though, of which there are five in the deck. The pirate cards are trumped by the two mermaid cards and, of course, by the solitary Skull King.
"We're hooked on table games," defender Laia Aleixandri told ESPN. "We're having a great time playing them. We love them and it's also time we spend together. I also like to disconnect by reading and painting, when I can." -- Sam Marsden
England try to reset after France defeat
Lotte Wubben-Moy discusses how the England team are feeling after their 2-1 loss to France.
England held their open training day on Sunday, in front of several hundred fans at their base at Sportlange Au. It's in the municipality of Opfikon and is the home of local side FC Glattbrugg. The club's womens' and girls' teams were there, as were supporters from local teams and schools. The mayor of Opfikon was in attendance and made a presentation to the players.
But above all, this was England trying to move on from Saturday night's 2-1 defeat to France. Those who had a few minutes and non-playing squad members were engaged in small-sided games -- with Aggie Beever-Jones appealing to the watching media at one stage for VAR-type guidance on one goal -- as those on the fringes tried to force their way into contention for Wednesday's key match against Netherlands.
Against the back of the training pitch is a gym, with cryotherapy chambers outside. The FA's staff from St George's Park have been working with the Sportlange Au staff to ensure the pitch was in pristine condition for the Lionesses. -- Hamilton
Belgium tune up for Spain test
How do you prepare to face world champions Spain? By heading to the mountains and indulging the Swiss tradition of blowing an alphorn if you're Belgium, apparently.
The Red Flames squad took part in a friendly competition among themselves to see who could blow the alphorn, traditionally used by Swiss herders to communicate across mountains, for the longest time.
A long wooden horn, it takes skill and breath control to properly produce the echoing tone that travels through the mountains. It proved too difficult for many players to strike a sound, although not all of them: Sevilla's Jassina Blom was the winner with a time of 32.47 seconds.
Then it was back to the team hotel for a team BBQ ... and a falcon show! -- Marsden
Practice makes ... perfect?
Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th goal for Netherlands in the 3-0 win over Wales on Saturday. It was a typical Miedema goal, but the celebration was far from great.
"It didn't look good," Miedema admitted. "We had practiced before the match, but it didn't come off. We ended up doing something really weird. It didn't go quite right."
Manchester City teammate Kerstin Casparij and future Chelsea-defender Veerle Buurman had gone through the celebration on the morning of the game, but nerves made them forget all about it.
Casparij should have spelled the initials V.M., but spelled V.W. Miedema should have held up one finger and a zero -- for 100 goals -- but held up just one zero. Buurman held up a zero and a one. The result? V. W. 001. Perhaps next time a somersault, like she did when she passed Manon Melis as the all-time top scorer for the Dutch, is a better idea.
Asllani gives up milestone jersey to fan
Sweden forward Kosovare Asllani has a fan for life after donating the shirt from her 200th international appearance to a woman in the stands in Geneva on Friday. After becoming just the ninth European player to reach the landmark, you would have forgiven her for wanting to preserve the jersey for her personal collection. Instead, she handed it to a supporter, making her day in the process.
"Give the ball to Asllani more," the recipient said when asked how Sweden can improve on their 1-0 opening-game win over Denmark. -- Marsden
Language barrier ... x4!
For supporters travelling to multiple cities across Switzerland for this summer's tournament, there's one important fact to be aware of. Bordered by five separate countries (France, Italy, Germany, Lichtenstein and Austria), Switzerland has four official languages: French, German, Italian and Romansh. The German region (Deutschschweiz) is largely in the east, north and centre; the French part (la Romandie) in the west; and the Italian area (Svizzera italiana) in the south. The chances are, if you are attending multiple games, you'll get accustomed to hearing a variety of different languages.
When I was travelling between Thun and Geneva a few days ago, for example, it was really interesting to note how quickly the language shifted mid-journey from predominantly German to French. Some places, such as Bern, are officially bilingual. It's been a pretty humbling experience as a Brit with only a very slight grasp of French. Fortunately, most people here speak English too. It has definitely inspired me to get on Duolingo when I get back to the UK! -- Beth Lindop
A real kick in the teeth for Harder
As if losing to Sweden wasn't painful enough, Denmark star Pernille Harder woke up on Saturday with a big swollen upper lip. The Bayern Munich forward says she tripped and clattered into the back of an opponent's boot. Luckily, beyond the aesthetics of the injury, she allayed fears it will limit her ability to prepare for upcoming games against Germany and Poland.
"It doesn't look that good, but I'm fine, honestly," she told reporters. "Fortunately it doesn't hurt too much and it won't affect training." -- Marsden
Star player of the day
Caroline Graham Hansen, Norway
Caroline Graham Hansen, on course for her second Ballon d'Or nomination, secured Norway's pathway out of the group stage, netting the winning goat of their 2-1 win over Finland in Sion.
The vice captain struck in the 84th minute after an own-goal gifted Norway an early breath of relief. Oona Sevenius got Finland back on a level playing field before Graham Hansen secured all three points and a place in the knockouts.
The Barcelona winger had a tough opening game against Switzerland, struggling to break into the game, get on the ball or make anything some of her chances. Untimely though, Norway are the first team into the quarterfinals, providing a pathway for the 30-year-old to make a second Ballon d'Or push. -- Keogh
Match previews, odds for Monday
Spain vs. Belgium
Odds (via ESPN BET): Spain (-3000), Draw (+1200), Belgium (+2900)
Belgium coach Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir says she's identified weaknesses in Spain as her side face the unenviable task of stopping the world champions to keep their Euros hopes alive.
After losing to Italy, Belgium realistically need at least a point to keep their qualification hopes alive. Gunnarsdóttir is under no illusions of the scale of the task, but says the Red Flames can take advantage of their height at set plays to harm Spain. She also pointed out the damage her team did to La Roja on the counter-attack in the Nations League earlier this year, when they led 2-0 before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat.
Favourites Spain, meanwhile, could welcome Cata Coll, Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmatí back into their XI after opening with a 5-0 rout of Portugal. -- Marsden
Portugal vs. Italy
Odds (via ESPN BET): Portugal (+380), Draw (+280), Italy (-145)
While Spain are the overwhelming favourites to top Group B, there is likely to be fierce competition for that second ticket to the knockout stages.
Aside from the world champions, Italy are the highest-ranked team in the group and got their campaign off to a winning start with a narrow victory over Belgium. Portugal are the lowest-ranked team in the group and fell to a bruising 5-0 loss to Spain. But with elimination on the line, Francisco Neto's side will be eager to bounce back in style in Geneva on Monday.
Victories for both Spain and Italy will wrap up the top two spots. -- Lindop