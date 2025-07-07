Open Extended Reactions

Edson Álvarez's second-half header gave Mexico a 2-1 win over the United States and a 10th Concacaf Gold Cup title in a frenetic final at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday night.

Chris Richards opened the scoring for the U.S. in the 4th minute with a brilliant header that deflected off the crossbar and just made it over the goal line, but Raúl Jiménez tied it up before halftime with a clinical left-footed finish past U.S. keeper Matthew Freese into the upper left corner.

After his goal, Jimenez paid tribute to Diogo Jota, his former teammate at Wolverhampton Wanderers who was killed along with his brother André Silva in a car crash Thursday.

With Mexico dominating possession and chances, Álvarez got on the end of a set piece and flicked the ball past Freese for the 2-1 lead. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but after a video review it was given, sending the majority Mexico crowd into a frenzy.

Patrick Agyemang had a chance two minutes into stoppage time, but he didn't make good contact on his short-range shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

"We're disappointed obviously to not come away with a win," U.S. captain Tim Ream said.

Jiménez scored his 42nd international goal, third-most in Mexican history. He burst past the defense and one-timed the pass from Marcel Ruiz, beating Freese from about 10 yards on a shot that might have nicked Ream.

A sellout crowd of 70,925 at NRG Stadium was about 70% pro-Mexico and booed U.S. players when they walked out for pregame warmups. Mexico dominated with 60% possession and had 12 corner kicks to none for the Americans.

This was the last competitive match for the U.S. and Mexico before co-hosting next year's World Cup with Canada.

U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino used the same starting lineup against Mexico as he had in the Americans' two previous knockout-round wins against Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Defending champion Mexico won its 10th Gold Cup title. The U.S. has won the Gold Cup seven times and Canada has lifted the trophy once. Sunday's game was the eighth meeting between Mexico and the U.S. in the final.

Pochettino used their absence to evaluate players who could push for starting jobs during the friendlies this fall and next spring, and Diego Luna, Agyemang and Freese emerged as contenders for World Cup roster spots.

The USMNT entered the Gold Cup with a four-game losing streak, its longest since 2007.