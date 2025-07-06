Open Extended Reactions

Jhon Duran will play his club football in Turkey next season. Getty

Fenerbahce have announced the loan signing of Jhon Durán on a one-year-deal from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Duran's move comes just six months after joining Al Nassr on a mammoth €85 million ($88m) transfer fee from Aston Villa.

During his stint in Saudi Arabia, the 21-year-old scored 12 goals in 18 appearances as Al Nassr finished third in the league and were knocked out in the semifinals of the ACL Elite.

"We have reached an agreement with Al Nassr FC and Jhon Duran for the player to join our squad on a one-year loan deal," Fenerbahce said in a post on social media.

"We wish him a successful season in our yellow and navy colours."

The Colombia international established himself as one of the most exciting forwards in Europe in the first half of the 2024-25 season, where he scored 12 goals for Villa in all competitions. These included sensational long-range winners against Everton and Bayern Munich.