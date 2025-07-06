Open Extended Reactions

Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez paid tribute to former teammate Diogo Jota after scoring a goal against the United States at the Gold Cup.

Jota was killed along with his brother, André Silva, in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Jiménez, who played two seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers with Jota from 2018 to 2020, scored in the 27th minute and during his celebration grabbed a Mexico jersey showing Jota's name and his No. 20 on the back before taking a seat on the field and showing the shirt to the cameras.

The services for Jota and his brother were held Saturday morning in Gondomar, Portugal.

During Saturday's news conference ahead of the match, Jiménez said Jota was a "great teammate who was with me for two years there at Wolves, with whom I regularly kept in touch.

"We shared very beautiful moments."