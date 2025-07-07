The "Futbol Americas" crew debate what went wrong for the United States in its 2-1 loss to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. (1:46)

Where did it go wrong for the USMNT in the Gold Cup final? (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- United States coach Maurico Pochettino said his team had learned "priceless" lessons despite a "painful" 2-1 loss to rival Mexico during Sunday's Gold Cup final.

The U.S. took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute at a sold-out NRG Stadium thanks to a header from Chris Richards, before giving up two goals to Mexico from Raúl Jiménez in the 27th minute and the winner from Edson Álvarez in the 77th minute.

"It's a massive lesson for us, I think it's priceless," Pochettino said after the match. "I think it was an amazing tournament to realize in the way that we wanted to grow ... [but it's also] a night that is a very, very painful night, because when you lose a trophy, or you lose a game, it's really, really painful.

"But the most important thing is to have our heads up."

During postgame media availability, the coach from Argentina also shared his frustrations over a non-penalty call in the second half when Mexico fullback Jorge Sánchez palm landed on the ball inside the 18-yard box while falling to the ground.

"The truth was that if that happened in the opposite half, in the other box, for sure it's a penalty," Pochettino said. "The player was with a knee on the floor, he pushed the hand over the ball. It's not that the hand was [already] on the floor, and the ball touched.

U.S. captain Tim Ream walks to the stage to accept his second-place medal after losing to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. Getty Images

"For me, it was embarrassing to see that situation and it's a shame. I understand that maybe 70,000 people [in the stands], you know, giving this penalty, it's not easy."

Regarding the majority Mexico crowd in Houston, the U.S. coach also pleaded for more support in stands ahead of the World Cup that the U.S. will co-host next year with Mexico and Canada.

"I think we need the people. We need the fans. The fans have one year to realize how important are the fans in soccer," Pochettino said. "How important are the fans to be in the stadium, to stay with the team, to support, not only through Instagram, social media or through behind the team. It's to be here and translate the energy."

On the winning side in Houston, Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was thrilled, and admittedly tired, after helping El Tri win its 10th Gold Cup title.

"It gives us confidence, it gives us energy for the future, for what's coming," said Aguirre, who also coach Mexico to the Nations League title earlier this year. "There's no more official matches, only friendlies, and we need to continue looking for players for the World Cup."

The U.S. has won the Gold Cup seven times to Mexico's 10, and the two teams have won a combined 16 out of the past 17, with Mexico successfully defending the trophy it won over Panama in the 2023 final.