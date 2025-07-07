Rob Dawson reacts to the news that Manchester United have handed Marcus Rashford's No.10 shirt number to new signing Matheus Cunha. (1:37)

Barcelona have turned their attention back to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, while Arsenal continue to make progress in their bid to sign Viktor Gyökeres. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Barcelona have reopened talks with Marcus Rashford as the club's hopes of signing Luis Díaz begin to fade, Florian Plettenberg reports. A move for Liverpool forward Díaz is looking "very unlikely", while long-term target Nico Williams is to remain at Athletic Club after signing a new 10-year deal with the Bilbao club. As such, Manchester United's Rashford has emerged as an alternative target, with the England international looking certain to leave Old Trafford this summer. The 27-year-old is under contract at United until 2028.

- Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres, according to Sky Sports News. While no agreement has been struck between the two clubs yet, discussions are thought to be moving in the right direction. Portuguese outlet Record reports that the Gunners have presented an improved offer to Sporting in the last few hours of €65 million plus €15 million in add-ons that is close to meeting the demands made by the Portuguese champions. Sporting president Frederico Varandas wants a fixed fee of €70 million. Gyökeres has been granted permission by Sporting to delay his return to pre-season training, having previously threatened to go on strike.

- Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is "getting closer" to joining Juventus, so says Nicolo Schira. Direct negotiations are expected to take place this week, as both sides remain hopeful that a deal can be agreed. Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea, where he scored three goals in 31 Premier League appearances. However, the club backed out of a clause to sign the 25-year-old permanently, leaving him in limbo at United this summer.

- Al Hilal are planning on reaching an agreement with AC Milan this week over the transfer of left-back Theo Hernández, Fabrizio Romano reports. A verbal pact has been in place for over two weeks, after the France international approved the move. Having exited the FIFA Club World Cup at the quarter-final stage, Al Hilal are now hoping to proceed with the formal steps of the transfer. Hernández, 27, has been at AC Milan since 2019, playing almost 200 times in Serie A, and scoring 31 league goals. His contract is set to expire next summer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Genoa defender Koni De Winter, The Sun reports. New manager Thomas Frank is said to be a "big fan" of the 23-year-old, who is valued at around the £22 million mark. De Winter could arrive as a direct replacement for long-serving centre-back Cristian Romero, who has been heavily linked with a move to Atlético Madrid. The Belgian made his international debut last year and has since been capped a further three times by head coach Rudi Garcia.

- Chelsea value Noni Madueke at £50 million amid concrete interest from London rivals Arsenal. (The Independent)

- Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović could be available for as little as €15 million this summer. The likes of Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have shown interest in the Serbian in recent weeks. (TEAMtalk)

- Napoli have booked a medical for PSV winter Noa Lang, after a €28 million package was agreed between the two clubs. All documents have now been exchanged ahead of the Netherlands international's arrival. (Fabrizio Romano)

- New York City FC have finalized a deal to sign Argentine Nicolás Fernández from Elche. The 25-year-old midfielder will join NYCFC as a designated player. (Tom Bogert)

- Fulham, Everton and Manchester United have all asked for information about Douglas Luiz, who is expected to leave Juventus this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Former Manchester United and Barcelona winger Alexis Sánchez has been offered to Fenerbahçe this summer. The 36-year-old is ready to terminate his contract with Udinese. (Ekrem Konur)

- Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Borna Sosa from Ajax, with the 27-year-old left-back is due to fly to England to undergo a medical on Monday to finalize personal terms. (The Athletic)

- Parma are lining up a move for Millwall striker Mihailo Ivanović, who is viewed as a potential replacement for Internazionale new boy Ange-Yoan Bonny. (Football Insider)

- Celtic forward Nicolas Kühn is due to undergo a medical at Como on Monday (July 7) ahead of his proposed £16.5 million transfer. Kuhn has already agreed personal terms on a four-year deal with the Serie A outfit. (Sky Sports News)

- Mainz are in advanced negotiations to sign Sota Kawasaki on loan from Kyoto Sanga. The deal would also give Mainz an option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell. (Sky Germany)

- Full-back Ola Aina has signed a new contract at Nottingham Forest that will keep him in the East Midlands until June 2028. (The Athletic)