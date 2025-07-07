Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal women have completed the signing of Jamaica international Taylor Hinds on a free transfer after the expiry of her contract at Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 26-year old leaves Liverpool after five years and having held the vice-captaincy at the club, she makes the move back to north London after starting her career in Arsenal's academy.

"I'm so proud to have signed for Arsenal," Hinds said in a statement. "I want to push, compete and be winning trophies -- and this club encompasses all of that. You can see what direction Arsenal is going in and everyone at the club wants to win.

Taylor Hinds has left Liverpool after five years at the club Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"This is a full-circle moment for me and I'm grateful to come back to a place I called home when I was younger. I can't wait to get started and to step out on the pitch at Emirates Stadium in front of all our incredible supporters."

Hinds played a key role in Liverpool's promotion to the Women's Super League in 2022 and made 131 appearances for the Reds scoring eight goals in her time at the club.

She is the European champions' second signing of the summer after they made loanee Chloe Kelly's move permanent.

"We're delighted to welcome Taylor back to Arsenal. She's a versatile player who has great experience from multiple seasons in the WSL with Liverpool, where she took on a leadership role," head coach Renée Slegers said.

Hinds represented England at under-17 and under-20 World Cups before switching allegiance to Jamaica -- making her debut in October last year.